EFF CIC Julius Malema said he would accept whatever the outcome from the 29 May 2024 General Election

The party leader said his organisation would not query the result as it was given space to campaign freely

Malema was speaking ahead of the EFF's final election rally at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane

EFF leader Julius Malema said his party would accept the outcome of the General Election. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

The EFF’s Julius Malema said his party will accept the outcome of the polls as the will of the people.

EFF leader ready for the polls

The leader explained that they would not query the results because the party wasn’t halted from campaigning for the upcoming elections.

According to EWN, Malema spent most of 24 May 2024 with residents from Seshego in Limpopo.

The party leader added that the final touches were in place, including preparing food for their party agents, who would be deployed at the different voting stations nationwide.

Malema was expected to speak at the EFF rally at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 25 May 2024.

Party supporters ready for EFF government

Many EFF supporters have taken to social media to express their support for the party leader ascending to government and possibly President.

@johnmodise said:

“EFF is ready to govern ”

@_mashesha pointed out:

“Truth be told, Julius Malema is a force to be reckoned with. Whether you agree or not, he is a force to be reckoned with & he cannot be ignored.”

@isaac_hlungwana added:

“With or without you it shall happen. Thatha EFF thathaaa, phatha Julius Malema Phathaa.”

@imhotep51924 commented:

“New government is coming in Afrikan child.”

@kingfluenx said:

"You guys hates black South Africans. And you think you are going to possibly win the general elections."

Julius Malema vows to end political killings in KZN

Briefly News reported that EFF leader Julius Malema said under his party's leadership, political killings would be a thing of the past.

Malema commented on the KwaZulu-Natal leg of his party's election campaign trail in Esikhawini.

The leader also commended the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, for his decisiveness when fighting crime.

