ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said his party is aiming for a decisive majority in the upcoming General Election

Mbalula said the ruling party wants to avoid a coalition government, as they don't work in the country

Mbalula commented during a press briefing ahead of the party’s Siyanqoba Rally on 25 May 2024

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula said his party aimed to maintain its majority and avoid a coalition government. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

ANC aims for a decisive majority

Mbalula said while they weren’t gunning for a specific percentage, the party was working towards a number that would guarantee a victory and allow the ANC to become a decisive government without a coalition. He added that eThekwini and Johannesburg proved that coalition governments don’t work in the country.

The party’s Secretary-General @MbalulaFikile commented during a press briefing, shared on X, on the party’s state of readiness ahead of the party’s Siyanqoba Rally on 25 May 2024.

ANC SG on the campaign trail

Mbalula said while on the campaign trail, the party heard more South Africans voicing their confidence in the ruling party’s ability to grow the economy and crackdown on corruption, among other things. He added that citizens also welcomed the progress made by the party in renewing itself and continuing to lead society’s transformation.

South Africans disagree with Fikile Mbalula

Many netizens' views differed from the ANC’s SG observations.

@MGJigga asked:

“Are you sure about that Mbaks?”

@T_bird_6 said:

“You campaigning to save your job NOT to serve the people!”

@09grantm commented:

“I hope the campaign trail ends with your conviction for corruption. Private prosecution is coming...start sweating.”

@wmorton3 added:

“ANC forced companies to close because of electricity, water, crime, road, and rail problems.”

@Siiihle pointed out:

“46% of unemployed youth ”

ANC will win elections: Baleka Mbete

Briefly News reported that the ANC’s Baleka Mbete said the ANC would win the upcoming elections on 29 May.

Mbete said it's evident that the ANC was still a favourite for many South Africans.

The party veteran also noted that while the MK Party might be a thorn in the way for the ANC, the party remains unshaken.

