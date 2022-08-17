The Democratic Alliance is discussing the possibility of a coalition government with several other parties in the run-up to the 2024 election

The main opposition party says that current coalition governments in municipalities are "test runs" for strategies in the upcoming general election

Though support for the African National Congress waning, the DA knows the only way they can beat the ANC is through a coalition with smaller parties

The Democratic Alliance plans to form a coalition to defeat the African National Congress in the 2024 general election. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images & Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has set its sights on coalition partnerships ahead of the 2024 general election.

DA Mayor of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse was recently quoted saying that the main opposition party has always known that the current coalition governments at various municipalities are a pilot run for what happens after the 2024 elections.

The DA is in talks with opposition parties and they are trying to iron out the details of how a coalition at such a level would work. One of the details discussed was whether the parties in question would campaign as a unit or go into the elections individually, BusinessTech reported.

Global marketing research and public opinion specialist company Ipsos found that support for the ANC is shrinking when they asked 3 459 South Africans who they would vote for. Only 42% of respondents said they would vote for the ANC,

Ipsos SSA knowledge Director Mari Harris said given the results, it would be astonishing if the ANC won over 50% of the votes in the upcoming elections.

Going into the 2024 general elections, the DA know they will have to enter a coalition if they want to stand a fighting chance of beating the ruling party.

South Africans weigh in on the possibility of coalition government in 2024

Briefly News took to Twitter and Facebook to ask readers if they think leading political parties should collate for the 2024 general elections.

This is what South Africans had to say:

Koena Karel Mokoena said:

“Anything will do for me as an individual as long as the ANC will be voted out of power, those people persecuted me, even Jesus wasn't persecuted by the Romans the way the ANC persecuted me and other South Africans.”

Bobby Bobman Commented:

“If they go that route, ANC WILL WIN.”

Khule Ndabezitha Khumalo wrote:

“That's the only strategy to overthrow the ANC-led corrupt government.”

David Dikotla posted:

“Accountability is what we need and a coalition will make government more transparent.”

Xolani Kenneth Kumalo continues:

“The liberation movement continues.”

Ex ANC treasurer-general Mathew Phosa believes that the ruling party will be “punished” in the 2024 elections

In a relater matter, Briefly News former African National Congress Treasurer-General Mathews Phosa believes that the ruling party’s failures will be detrimental to it in the 2024 national general elections. He made the remarks while addressing the inaugural STADIO seminar in Centurion on Thursday, 11 August.

Phosa believes that South Africans will “punish” the ANC, the same as it did during the municipal elections. According to TimesLIVE, he said the ANC lost control of several “prized” metropolitans and predicts that the trend will continue in the 2024 elections.

