Political analysts have called on Parliament to act hastily in holding presidential Ramaphosa accountable for the Phala Phala farm scandal

The State Capture findings that parliament was slow in holding Zuma responsible drove analysts to warn parliament to act fast in Ramaphosa's case

Seven opposition parties have banded together to ensure that President Ramaphosa answers for the theft that happened on his Limpopo farm in 2020

A dark cloud hangs over President Cyril Ramaphosa as political analysts say that Parliament should hold him responsible for the Phala Phala farm scandal.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts say that Parliament must hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for the Phala Phala farm theft debacle.

Various opposition parties have banded together to escalate the efforts and hold the president and his executive responsible for not reporting the robbery on his Limpopo farm.

The parties to unanimously come to this decision are the DA, EFF, IFP, ATM, UDM, ACDP and NFP. These seven opposition parties held a meeting on Wednesday, 17 August, where they agreed that it was unacceptable that president Ramaphosa’s responses to the acting public protector were concealed and, as such, the concealment must be challenged, Business Day reported.

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka requested that the president’s responses to the office’s questions be sealed because publicising the responses would undermine the investigation.

The multi-party grouping has requested that the acting public protector should hastily release the report on the Phala Phala investigations.

This comes after Chief Justice and State Capture Commission chairperson Raymond Zondo made condemning findings in his state capture report against Parliament’s failure to hold the executive responsible during former president Jacob Zuma's administration.

SABC News reported that political analyst Levy Ndou said the president is accountable to Parliament. Ndou believes it is Parliament’s right to ask for clarity from the president and ascertain what exactly happened on his Limpopo farm.

Ndou said:

“In one way or another, you need the president to be able to take Parliament into confidence so that this cloud that is hanging over the president is actually removed.”

Ndou added that Parliament is expected to respond rapidly to issues such as this after the Zondo commission chastised Parliament for its lack of haste in holding the executive responsible.

The multiparty grouping is set to have another meeting on Wednesday, 24 August, to discuss a common method for the formation of a Section 69 committee, parliamentary ad hoc committee and a motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa

South Africans weigh in on the 7-party grouping

Some South Africans don’t believe the mighty seven will be able to hold the president accountable.

Here are some comments:

@PiletjiSebola said

“The energy and determination used in this united operation is something else.”

@LyndaJane8

“Careful what they wish for, we might end up with an even worse person temp in his place.”

@Nyathi_nsindane commented:

“It will take more than what Fraser came with. Is not a clear-cut corruption or crime to remove Ramaphosa. Is a waste of time. Let them spend time on their parties to plan 2024 elections. Ramaphosa is a giant.”

@Achilles0450541 tweeted:

“Nothing and/or no one has any powers whatsoever to hold Ramaphosa accountable but the ANC itself. Remember Zuma?”

Parliament kicks off President Cyril Ramaphosa impeachment process brought by ATM

In related news, Briefly News reported that the processes to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa have reportedly been put into motion by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Parliament is set to consider impeaching Ramaphosa, thanks to the ATM's motion that set the ball rolling. The political organisation now wants Parliament to be more proactive in proceeding with its oversight mandate.

