The Democratic Alliance is in talks with several opposition parties to join forces in the 2024 national elections

The official opposition party is still working out all the details of how they will campaign when the time comes

While the African National Congress is still the leading political organisation, support for the party seems to be waning

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance is already getting making moves to defeat the African National Congress in the 2024 general elections. The opposition party understands that it cannot defeat the ANC by itself and has approached several small parties to join forces.

The Democratic Alliance is planning to join forces with other smaller parties in hopes of defeating the ANC in the 2024 general elections. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

Several municipalities in South Africa are governed by coalition governments, such as the City of Tshwane, the City of Johannesburg and the City of Ekurhuleni. The DA wants to maximise coalitions in 2024.

Joburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse recently stated that they have always understood that the coalitions at the various municipalities were merely a pilot run for 2024 elections. reports BusinessTech.

Phalatse stated that opposition parties are still discussing the details of how the coalition will work, such as, will they campaign as a coalition or are they going into the elections as individual parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“It is a tricky balancing act. A lot of technical work will have to go into that," explained Phalatse.

ANC poll numbers look dire

A recent study conducted by Ipsos, global marketing research and public opinion specialist company, found that support for the ANC is dwindling. The company asked 3 459 South Africans who they would vote for if elections happened tomorrow.

The ANC was backed by 42% of the respondents, who are determined to continue voting for the ruling party. The DA was supported by 11% of the participants and the Economic Freedom Fighters sat at 9%.

Action SA received 3% and Inkatha Freedom Party trailed behind at 2%.

When asked which political organisation they reject completely, only 18% of participants stated that they reject the ANC, 30% reject the DA and the EFF sat at 28%.

Mari Harris, Ipsos SSA Knowledge Director, stated that when looking at the results of the survey, it would be very surprising to see the ANC gain over 50% of the votes in the 2024 elections.

Ex ANC Treasurer-General Mathew Phosa believes that the ruling party will be “punished” in the 2024 elections

Briefly News previously reported that former African National Congress Treasurer-General Mathews Phosa believes that the ruling party’s failures will be detrimental to it in the 2024 national general elections. He made the remarks while addressing the inaugural STADIO seminar in Centurion on Thursday, 11 August.

Phosa believes that South Africans will “punish” the ANC, the same as it did during the municipal elections. According to TimesLIVE, he said the ANC lost control of several “prized” metropolitans and predicts that the trend will continue in the 2024 elections.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News