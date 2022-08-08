President Cyril Ramaphosa could be facing impeachment procedures for the Phala Phala farm theft

The African Transformation Movement believes that Ramaphosa has committed at least four violations

Some South Africans are not impressed with ATM's motion and believe that it will be unsuccessful

CAPE TOWN - The processes to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa have reportedly been put into motion by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to answer for the Phala Phala farm theft as impeachment processes begin. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Parliament is set to consider impeaching Ramaphosa, thanks to the ATM's motion that set the ball rolling. The political organisation now wants Parliament to be more proactive in proceeding with its oversight mandate.

According to EWN, ATM believes other agencies who are carrying out investigations into the theft of over $4 million (R62 million) in cash at Ranaphosa's Phala Phala farm are taking too long to determine his guilt.

The organisation believes that Ramaphosa committed at least four criminal offences, which include selling livestock while still president of the country. ATM leader Vuyo Zungula added that Section 96b prevents members of Cabinet from receiving any money from other business interests or paid work.

In a letter sent to ATM, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula stated that ATM's motion was in line with the Constitution and that other steps would follow, including appointing an independent panel, according to IOL.

Here's what South Africans have to say about ATM's motion:

@MagandaTodani said:

"Phela, you forgot that @MYANC has a 2/3rd majority at parliament, and the vote will be an open ballot."

@MulaudziTsikoo said:

"You're wasting your time; what you need to do is to combine your parties and have a single party to challenge ANC in the polls. Anc will use its majority to defend its President BECAUSE removing Cyril means FURTHER destroying ALREADY destroyed ANC. So my advice, form one party."

@too_many_Ls said:

"Waste of state funds, ATM won't even make it back to parliament in 2024, the two seats were just luck..."

Cyril Ramaphosa appears before integrity commission over Phala Phala farm theft, allegedly refuses to answer

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the African National Congress Integrity Commission for his involvement in the Phala Phala saga and the alleged cover-up of the farm theft.

The commission hopes to uncover how Ramaphosa came to have millions in foreign currency that were allegedly stolen from his Limpopo farm.

During an interview with eNCA, Chairperson of the commission George Mashamba said members will evaluate the president’s comments and make their recommendations to the party’s national executive committee.

