JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the African National Congress Integrity Commission for his involvement in the Phala Phala saga and the alleged cover-up of the farm theft.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appears before the ANC's Integrity Commission. Image: Gulshan Khan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The commission hopes to uncover how Ramaphosa came to have millions in foreign currency that were allegedly stolen from his Limpopo farm. During an interview with eNCA, Chairperson of the commission George Mashamba said members will evaluate the president’s comments and make their recommendations to the party’s national executive committee.

“Sometimes companies have to come back to us if there are other issues that we need to get clarity upon, so we will decide if the president will come again or not,” he said.

The group may call Ramaphosa for another appearance after the national policy conference. According to the Mail & Guardian, the president allegedly refused to answer some questions.

A criminal complaint was laid against the president after it was alleged that millions in US dollars were found hidden in the furniture of his residence. Further claims that Ramaphosa’s presidency security kidnapped and tortured suspects who stole money from the farm also emerged.

South Africans react to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appearance:

@BrasollyBrasol1 said:

“Why do they have an integrity committee? All members of ANC who are affected by Zondo commission must not answer questions. This man is special.”

@ganymedeworld commented:

“Considering how compromised and rotten the whole ANC is, I really also wouldn’t lose sleep over appearing before their “integrity” commission.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa avoids subpoena, answers public protector’s 31 questions on Phala Phala farm theft

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally submitted his response to the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s 31 questions regarding the Phala Phala farm theft on Friday, 22 July.

His Spokesperson Vincent Magwena confirmed that Ramaphosa submitted written answers to the questions.

Source: Briefly News