President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted a written response to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s 31 questions

The questions were regarding the Phala Phala farm theft scandal and Ramaphosa missed the deadline to answer

His Spokesperson Vincent Magwena said he did not purposely avoid being accountable by missing the initial deadline

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally submitted his response to the suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s 31 questions regarding the Phala Phala farm theft on Friday, 22 July.

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers the public protector's 31 questions. Image: Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

His Spokesperson Vincent Magwena confirmed that Ramaphosa submitted written answers to the questions. His response comes after the president missed his deadline to answer the questions. According to eNCA, Ramaphosa submitted the response under threats of being subpoenaed after missing the initial deadline.

Magwenya said that the threats of a subpoena were unnecessary. He added that Ramaphosa did not purposely avoid being accountable by missing the initial deadline, News24 reported.

Here’s what South Africans had to say:

@TebohoSelepe1 said:

"Why did he request an extension for if he could submit answers within the prescribed period, this is the big problem of unethical behaviour."

@GSiphiwe78 commented:

"The answers were long ready. When the acting PP refused extension it was just an act so that it won’t be obvious that they’re all in cohorts. Any future findings from acting PP it will be favourable to the president, I can bet. Don’t be played."

Democratic Alliance welcomes public protector's decision to Subpoena Ramaphosa over Phala Phala Saga

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa's reluctance to answer questions related to the theft of over R62 million on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo has forced the Office of the Public Protector to subpoena him.

A statement issued by the acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka stated that Ramaphosa had failed to meet the deadline for submissions on the Phala Phala theft on 18 July.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News