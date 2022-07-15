The Economic Freedom Fighters plan to support suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Julius Malema believes President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane to avoid answering questions regarding the farm theft

He said Ramaphosa should be compelled to answer the questions posed to him because he is obligated under his mandate as president

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has questioned the timing of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s suspension. The party’s leader, Julius Malema, said the EFF plans to back Mkhwebane while her impeachment is underway.

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party will support suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Image: Phill Magakoe/The Times & Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the public protector after she was set to probe an investigation into the theft that occurred at his Phala Phala farm. According to SABC News, Malema believes Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane to avoid answering questions regarding the farm theft.

During a media briefing on Thursday, 14 July, the EFF leader said Parliament should not be co-opted into factional and “crime hide” activities to protect an individual at the expense of principle. Malema said Ramaphosa should be obligated to answer the questions given to him because he is required to by the executive ethics code.

Members of Parliament’s Section 194 inquiry team also believe Ramaphosa should provide evidence to Parliament. In addition, the committee is looking into Mkhwebane’s competence to hold office. According to EWN, the inquiry continued its hearings with evidence from a legal expert.

South Africans are not impressed with Julius Malema’s support of Busisiwe Mkhwebane:

@LufunoQuartz said:

“Imagine trusting Malema, who apologised publicly for giving us Mkhwebane, now boom, he is supporting her. Some stupid people were making him a trend.”

@LoyisoDyonasi1 wrote:

“Haibo sakina, didn’t Malema said he is sorry for supporting Mkhwebane? Now he supports her. Talk about flip-flopper of the highest order, who really takes this guy seriously?”

@TheReal_Mp_ho added:

“Remember they used to say Mkhwebane is a hired gun, now they are in support. Whoever trusts this man has themselves to blame.”

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane writes to Ramaphosa calling for suspension to be lifted immediately

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has issued President Cyril Ramaphosa with a letter of demand that needs to be met on Tuesday 14 June. She wrote to the president asking for the suspension, which she described as “illegal and irrational”, to be reversed with immediate effect.

In her eight-page letter, the suspended public protector threatened to refer the matter to court if Ramaphosa failed to meet her demands.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News