Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to reverse her suspension

Mkhwebane wrote a strongly worded letter to the presidency where she described the suspension as “illegal and irrational”

The suspended public protector threatened to refer the matter to court if Ramaphosa failed to meet her demands

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has issued President Cyril Ramaphosa with a letter of demands that needs to be met on Tuesday 14 June.

She wrote to the president asking for the suspension, that she described as “illegal and irrational”, to be reversed with immediate effect.

In her eight-page letter, the suspended public protector threatened to refer the matter to court if Ramaphosa failed to meet her demands. She said the president’s conduct is ultra vires and illegal. Mkhwebane claimed that Ramaphosa had a conflict on interest in the matter and said his subjective views are irrelevant, according to TimesLIVE.

She said the conflict raised because of the six investigations in question including matters relating to Glencore and the farm theft. Mkhwebane believes the allegations against Ramaphosa are serious and impeachable. She said the same principles that applied to former President Jacob Zuma should apply to Ramaphosa

Mkhwebane claimed that Ramaphosa is “no threat” to her and the complaints against him came from third parties. She added that the calls for Ramaphosa to step aside are far more serious than forcing her to be suspended. She said the suspension was done in bad faith and the only logical explanation for it was the legitimate performance of her duties and the complaint received about the farm theft, City Press reported.

“That explains the undue haste in implementing my suspension. It was to serve a personal purpose and not a constitutional one,” she added.

SA reacts to letter

Social media users dragged the suspended public protector for her demands:

@Ankel47925499 commented:

“And that demand shall not be met.”

@maduna_vuyani said:

“I read it; she is using the Thuli Madosela case to highlight her own struggles which is far-fetched. Mkhwebane was facing suspension way before the PhalaPhala story broke, it is just that the incompetent money launder that is Ramaphosa was dragging his feet. Bheka Manje Zayakhala.”

@MustoGraeme1 posted:

“Sisi, you are not wanted, just go with what little dignity you have. It’s only a suspension, you are still getting paid, well, until Parly gives you your marching ticket.”

@Luvuyo72591244 commented:

“That will not happen. South Africa is good without you.”

@Constitution_94 added:

“She is mad. The problem with her lawyers is that they don't read court judgments. They are obsessed with politics, conspiracies, and ANC factions. The full bench of the WC High Court told her that Ramaphosa is Constitutionally empowered to ger rid of her. She's not special.”

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane suspended with immediate effect, “for the interest of the country”

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been suspended with immediate effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The presidency released a statement that said Ramaphosa decided it was in the best interest of the country to suspend Mkhwebane on Thursday 9 June. The statement said the suspension falls under the section 194(3) (a) of the Constitution that states the president may suspend the public protector. In the section, it reveals that a suspension can occur at any time after the start of proceedings by a committee of the National Assembly.

