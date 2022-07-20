President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer be able to avoid answering the Office of the Public Protector on the Phala Phala farm theft

The acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has issued a subpoena against the president to have him answer 31 questions about the millions of stolen cash

South Africans have opposing views about the PP's decision to force Ramaphosa to submit responses, with some believing its all an act

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's reluctance to answer questions related to the theft of over R62 million on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo has forced the Office of the Public Protector to subpoena him.

The Democratic Alliance is happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been subpoenaed to answer questions related to the Phala Phala farm theft. Image: Maja Hitij & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

A statement issued by the acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka stated that Ramaphosa had failed to meet the deadline for submissions on the Phala Phala theft on 18 July.

Gcaleka added that Ramaphosa was initially supposed to make his submissions on 22 June but asked for an extension. Ramaphosa also asked for a further extension to submit his responses on 22 July, but his request was denied.

As a result of Ramaphosa's failure to meet his deadline, Gcaleka stated that the Office of the Public Protector is invoking its right to subpoena Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will now have to appear before the institution to give details about what happened on his farm in February 2020. He will have to answer a total of 31 questions.

Here's the full statement:

Opposition parties weigh in on Ramaphosa being subpoenaed

The Public Protector's decision to subpoena Ramaphosa has been welcomed by the opposition party, the Democratic Alliance. The party issued a statement and labelled the recent developments as "deeply embarrassing", according to The Citizen.

The DA added that it is completely unfathomable that Ramaphosa would need a further extension to answer questions about something that happened in his private residence over two years ago.

The party further stated that he should have some idea about what happened when the millions of cash in US currency was stolen, even though he was not at the premises at the time.

“This is also a deeply embarrassing development for a sitting President, and one which is causing immense damage both to South Africa’s domestic and international image, and the Office of the Presidency,” wrote the DA.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have also welcomed Ramaphosa's subpoena and stated that the party would also follow through with parliament processes to have Ramaphosa removed from office.

Here's what ordinary South Africans had to say about Ramaphosa's subpoena:

@EdS_888 said:

"I guess Gcaleka will go back to being the RETs favourite person. Jimmy Manyi will even propose that Ramaphosa appoint her immediately as the new Public Protector…"

@SJobsAfrica said:

"It looks choreographed so that the findings by this self-appointed Public Protector on #PhalaPhalaFarm can be perceived as impartial. We are being fooled "

@thandothabang_8 said:

"The PP's office and Deputy PP herself have been successfully compromised by @CyrilRamaphosa. For now, nothing worthwhile will come from the back and forth that will take place between the parties' legal reps. Let's hope Parly will get it right because Bheks & SAPS want us to..."

