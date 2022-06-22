

South Africans found the humor behind the Leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen asking FBI to probe the farm theft

The political party approached the FBI regarding the money laundering and criminal claims surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africans did not hold back and were quick to poke fun at Steenhuisen’s requests to the FBI and other agencies

CAPE TOWN - Mzansi decided to see the lighter side of the Democratic Alliance Leader John Steenhuisen’s comments asking the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm theft.

Steenhuisen said the political party approached the FBI regarding the money laundering and criminal claims surrounding Ramaphosa’s farm since US dollars were stolen. He said while the president may stay silent on the matter, the DA will not.

South Africans react to DA Leader John Steenhuisen call for the FBI to investigate the farmgate scandal. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images & Robyn Beck/AFP

The leader of the opposition party has recommended that the ledgers or journals which recorded the sale of game animals at the president’s farm be requested. According to TimesLIVE, Steenhuisen said the law should apply equally as it did with former President Jacob Zuma.

Aside from the FBI, the DA also wrote to other agencies about the criminal allegations surrounding Ramaphosa. Steenhuisen said the president has not acted like an “innocent man” who has nothing to hide. News24 reported that he said the most innocent thing to do is produce the evidence and let South Africans hear the president’s side of the story.

South Africans did not hold back and were quick to poke fun at Steenhuisen’s requests.

Briefly News complied some hilarious reactions:

@Thandoh_Nkomond said:

“Funny how DA referenced Jacob Zuma when they were talking about #PhalaPhalaFarmGate Zuma was not on that farm. Can we see that letter they sent to the FBI because I don’t trust the DA?”

@Ivy_Ann

“Dear FBI… Yours in Democracy, John Steenhuisen (Leader of the Official Opposition.) with a map showing them where Phala Phala is.”

@NashMcRonzie commented:

“John Steenhuisen has watched The Blacklist one too many times, the FBI has no authority to investigate the President of a sovereign state or crimes committed outside US soil, this is like the Republicans asking SAPS to investigate Joe Biden.”

@chestermissing said:

"The DA has asked the FBI to investigate Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala cash scandal. While they’re at it can the also please investigate why John Steenhuisen is such a massive d**s."

@Mndeni361 posted:

"Somebody lied to John Steenhuisen and said Phala Phala farm is in Texas... That's why he is snitching to the FBI about its shenanigans."

