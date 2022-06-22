The African Transformation Movement wants the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to investigate allegations around top police officers

Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, his predecessor Khehla Sitole and other officials allegedly assisted in covering up the Phala Phala theft

The political party says the allegations are damning and concerning that the same officials are investigating the criminal complaint

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been requested to investigate SAPS top dogs who allegedly assisted in covering up the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) wants the institute to suspend newly appointed Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and other police members pending an investigation into their role in the farm theft.

ATM wants Ipid to investigate National Police Commissioner Fannie Mokoena, Khehla Sitole and other officials. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images & Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Masemola’s predecessor Khehla Sitole Mthembu is also said to have been involved in the investigations. The political party’s President Vuyolwetu Zungula wrote a letter to Ipid that was seen by News24, stating that Namibian Police contacted South African police officers and said they were involved in “secretive” investigations.

According to Zungula, Masemola and Mthembu knew about the burglary and the allegations surrounding the incident. The ATM says the allegations are damning and concerning that the same officials are investigating the criminal complaint against the president.

The party also called for Ramaphosa to step aside or take a leave until the investigations are concluded. Speaking on Radio 702, Zungula said if the president is the “champion of integrity and ethics”, he should step aside not to influence those investigating the allegations.

SA reacts to request

South Africans weighed in on the allegations against the police officer and ATM’s call for them them to be suspended:

@Jan_Buys01 said:

“It is impossible to appoint a non-corrupt commissioner for the South African Police Service.”

@Mediato17566233 wrote:

“Don’t try Khehla Sthole he will spill the beans.”

@Mickeymouse0117 commented:

“That means Cele too.”

@LindaMasango11 added:

“The ATM is a ZUPTAS political party pretending to be fighting corruption and not everybody is fooled because we know their true leader, Jimmy is fighting to defend the heathen Guptas.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly refuses to give ANC top 6 details of Phala Phala farm theft

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the African National Congress’s top six is allegedly still in the dark about the details surrounding the theft of over $4 million (R62 million) at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Ramaphosa’s refusal to share the details about the burglary is expected to be a topic of discussion at the ANC’s national working committee meeting on Monday, 20 June. According to News24, Ramaphosa recently had a meeting with the ANC’s top six and still refused to give them further information about the theft and the allegations against him.

Source: Briefly News