Floyd Shivambu, the Economic Freedom Fighters' second-in-command, is adamant that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not survive a motion of no confidence

The Red Berets' deputy stated during an address at Chris Hani's 80th birthday celebration that Ramaphosa does not deserve to lead South Africa

Some South Africans feel that Shivambu can't be going for Ramaphosa when he's been accused of stealing VBS Mutual Bank funds

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters' deputy president Floyd Shivambu is confident that a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa will prevail.

The opposition party plans to bring the motion to Parliament and vowed that Ramaphosa will lose all his presidential benefits. Shivambu stated that Ramaphosa is not fit to lead South Africa and the Phala Phala scandal is proof of that.

The Economic Freedom Fighters want to table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the farmgate scandal. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Esa Alexander

Shivambu made these remarks during his address at Chris Hani's 80th birthday celebration on Wednesday, 28 June. Shivambu stood the crowd that the president does not have any of the values embodied by Hani and does not deserve to lead Mzansi, reports TimesLIVE.

Shivambu went on to say that Ramaphosa is a criminal and they want him removed via a motion of no confidence to ensure that he loses his pension and all other benefits that come with being a president.

"We would even delete his name as the former president of SA. We will just say from 2018-2022 there was a vacancy, there was no president," said Shivambu.

Ramaphosa is currently facing scrutiny over allegations that he tried to conceal the theft of $4 million (roughly R62 million) on his Limpopo game reserve in 2020. The president is said to have gone to extreme lengths to retrieve the money by bribing, kidnapping and abusing state resources, according to News24.

Ramaphosa has since refused to provide further details about the farm theft and says that he is waiting for law enforcement investigations to be completed.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans shared their thoughts on social media regarding Shivambu's statement about Ramaphosa. Some people think that Shivambu also has his own skeletons and they will still vote for the ANC in 2024.

Here are some comments:

@TShaunmac said:

"EFF... VBS same same but different."

@PatrickNicholl3 said:

"Unless the ANC turn against its own he will survive."

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"Eish a president who banks foreign currency under the mattress #PhalaPhalaFarmGate"

@Lukhangaza2 said:

"Your friend Ace Magashule misled you, Mr VBS. Ramaphosa is not going anywhere we are going to vote for him in 2024."

@NormanLangevel1 said:

"When is Fat Floyd paying back the VBS money he stole from the old gogo's in Limpopo?"

@SPadiachy01 said:

"So let's get this right. A guy who stole from SA gogos is accusing a man who got foreign dollars that he is unfit 2 run the country... Yo SA."

