Gwede Mantashe has come to President Cyril Ramaphosa's defence following calls for the president to resign

Allegations made against Ramaphosa by former spy boss Arthur Fraser have resulted in calls for Ramapohsa to step down

Mantashe urged people to allow the authorities to complete their investigations and only when the evidence is available will action be taken

JOHANNESBURG - ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has rubbished claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa had stolen money or resources from the state.

Calls have been made for Ramaphosa to resign after allegations were made the alleged millions of dollars that were stolen from his Phala Phala farm were illegally obtained.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Questions had been raised about the source of the money and whether SARS had been paid the correct amount of tax owed to it from the sale of game on his farm.

Mantashe reminded people that Ramaphosa was the victim of a robbery and was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

Former spy boss Auther Fraser made a number of allegations against Ramaphosa which are being investigated by the Hawks according to News24.

Mantashe urged the public to allow the authorities to carry out their investigation into the allegations made against the president. He promised that action would be taken following the results of the investigation according to EWN.

"Saw this coming": SA reacts to Arthur Fraser being implicated in state capture

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the fifth and final volume of the State Capture Report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday night, 22 June.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo painted a grim picture of crime in government because of state capture. Zondo recommended that former State Security Agency head, Arthur Fraser, should be investigated by law enforcement.

Fraser along with the former State Security Minister, David Mahlobo and Ambassador Thulani Dlomo are implicated in the mishandling and distributing of large funds of money from the SSA, according to SABC News.

Floyd Shivambu hints Arthur Fraser has more intel, shares clip of lawyer addressing State Capture Inquiry

Briefly News previously reported that the Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu shared a video from 2020 of former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane saying that his client would reveal secrets of those in power positions.

Shivambu shared the video clip on social media along with the caption stating that the gangsters are going to be exposed and all of them will fall.

In the video, Sikhakhane was addressing the State Capture Inquiry Chairperson Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and said his client would have liked to die with the secrets that he was holding. He said that Fraser testified before the commission to “complete the picture” about the state capture.

