The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside and their cries are gaining momentum

EFF leader Julius Malema believes that it's time for Ramaphosa to answer for the alleged cover-up of the Phala Phala farm theft

Malema has threatened to instigate a national shutdown to force the president to step down from office

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters want President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from office following the Phala Phala farm theft allegations. The political party held a press conference on Thursday, 14 July.

EFF leader Julius Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa should be removed from office and they're threatening a national shutdown. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP & Michele Spatari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema believes that it's time for Ramaphosa to answer for the alleged cover-up of the burglary that took place at his Limpopo farm. According to SABC News, Malema wants the president to be investigated for the supposed theft of millions of dollars.

“The EFF will approach all political parties in Parliament, including the ANC, to engage in a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa as the president of South Africa,” Malema said.

The politician said the president’s term in office had had issue after issue. He said Ramaphosa “misled” South Africans, and their lives are deteriorating. Malema said a national shutdown would take place to remove the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He added that the party plans to approach the courts to compel the SA Revenue Services and the SA Reserve Bank to investigate the Phala Phala scandal, News24 reported.

South Africans are conflicted over the matter, with some calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside, and others saying they do not trust the EFF:

@jacquiscaterin1 said:

“Just like they did with Mbeki. We then ended up with Jacob Zuma, who led this country to where it is today.”

@KomaneEdwin commented:

“We highly support EFF without any doubt.”

@AnnbownBown wrote:

“EFF is the ANC 2.2!”

@KoningDingaan posted:

“Malema and friends are the very best South African presidential material this country has ever seen since asphalt roads.”

@cab_delivery stated:

“Julius Malema is confused. He is talking about a vote of no confidence in President Ramaphosa but he again talks about national protest should he refuse to step down. Doesn’t he trust EFF’s vote of no confidence?”

@MolateloManaka added:

“I’m also supporting EFF. Cyril’s time is over.”

Farmgate scandal: National Prosecuting Authority says there’s no case against President Cyril Ramaphosa yet

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the National Prosecuting Authority said it has not received any case against President Cyril Ramaphosa for possible prosecution.

The NPA’s National spokesperson, Mthunzi Mhaga, said the NPA is constitutionally mandated to follow the evidence, and when the matter is presented to prosecutors, it will be dealt with at that stage.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News