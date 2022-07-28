Deputy leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Floyd Shivambu, has clapped back at the president's plan to end the electricity crisis

The controversial politician ridiculed Cyril Ramaphosa's energy proposal and said no dependable and sustainable solution can come from him

During Ramaphosa's address, he said Eskom plans to increase the budget for critical maintenance to improve the reliability of its generation capacity

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Floyd Shivambu believes that no dependable and sustainable solution can come from President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the country’s energy crisis.

EFF Deputy Leader Floyd Shivambu has called out President Cyril Ramaphosa's plan to address the energy crisis. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP & Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Monday, 25 July and revealed government’s plan to restore Eskom and improve the state of its power stations. However, taking to Twitter, Shivambu ridiculed the president’s proposal and said:

“The sole purpose of Ramaphosa’s energy response plan was to assure the handlers that he’s still going to give them business from South Africa’s energy crisis.”

He added that Ramaphosa and his allies are “greedy, capitalist energy scavengers”.

According to TimesLIVE, during the president’s address, he said over the next year, Eskom will increase its budget for critical maintenance to address the reliability of its generation capacity. Ramaphosa added that the “red tape” that made it difficult for Eskom to buy maintenance spares and equipment within the required period to effect repairs has been cut.

South Africans react to Floyd Shivambu’s choice words:

@Nkosinathi_99 said:

“The poor don’t have money to install solar panels! Reduction of electricity means paying more to the private sector who sell these things... Generators, solar panels, etc. Loadshedding is here to stay! Ramaphosa was reading the DA's plan!”

@NathiMsalela commented:

“I wonder what you really want from the president, are you trying to tell me that, whatever he is doing is wrong, or maybe it’s just the nature of opposition politics Commissary Shivambu.”

@GodiOmega wrote:

“Agreed, these people are hyenas DP.”

@pakisomasilo added:

“What is your solution then?”

