South Africans are unhappy with African National Congress member Tito Mboweni who campaigned with children recently

Mboweni says the young kids were chanting his name as he wooed votes for the party in Limpopo ahead of the local government elections on 1 November

The former minister of finance is now receiving contrasting reactions from plenty of social media users in Mzansi

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni was on the campaign trail in Limpopo and he is pleased there were young kids who joined him. The Limpopo-born politician was busy canvassing for votes for the African National Congress ahead of the local government election scheduled to be held on Monday.

Mboweni shared a video and snaps on social media and South Africans are sharing their reactions. Some networkers argue that he misled the kids but some are also impressed with the campaign.

Mboweni wrote on Twitter:

“Sha Sha! Young lions!! With the youth. They started chanting: Tito Mboweni Sha Sha!! These young Turks! Roar, young lions, Roar!!”

Mzansi is unhappy with ANC member Tito Mboweni's campaign. Image: @Tito_Mboweni/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MaezaSandile said:

“The numbers says it all. Lmao!!!”

@Muzi0363 said:

“I now personally think this is so wrong, at their age. Why not make campaigning or being a minister a subject taught at school. At this day and age, we should really be concerned.”

@ThapeloCliffor7 said:

“Misleading kids and guiding them towards rubbish!!!”

@Tshepo8009 said:

“I feel sorry for these young kids.”

@Basoh_Mbaso said:

“They are out in their numbers.”

@TswhaaneSello said:

“But some are not eligible to vote.”

@TrevorJJ said:

“Thieves in training if they continue to support the #ANC.”

@AndrewsDuncan1 said:

“Some of them don’t look too young. You haven’t been handing out T-shirts, sweets and beer again have you?”

@Hermgerm1 said:

“Has anybody talked to them about the future a SA under @MYANC holds? It seems that our youth is going to inherit another disastrous portion of history in SA. It could have been done differently. Eish.”

Source: Briefly.co.za