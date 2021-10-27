Tito Mboweni shared an image of himself on Twitter from 1985 while he was spending some time in London

South Africans wasted no time in calling him out for leaving the country during the Apartheid regime

Mboweni's viral post seemed to have upset quite a few locals; however, the former minister did not respond to any of the replies left under the tweet

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni shared a throwback snap of himself online and South Africans are calling him out. Mboweni stated that the image was taken in 1985 in London but Saffas seem to have a lot of questions.

Many peeps have been asking why Mboweni was living a 'life of luxury' in London while others were suffering under the Apartheid regime back in SA. Tweeps want to know if Mbowni really was a freedom fighter for the country.

What Mboweni may have thought would be an innocent post about his youth was quickly turned into a debate on Twitter.

Tito Mboweni's recent post online created a buzz among his followers who called him out for living in luxury during Apartheid. Image: @tito_mboweni / Twitter and Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Mboweni shared the image last night and it has already surpassed the 1 000 likes mark.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi questions the former minister's past

@Guerrillaz2 wrote:

"ANC elites living in luxury in exile. Coming back to live to wealth and opulence."

@Kay73661905 shared:

"A coward who ran away and came back an even bigger coward, an annoyance and an attention seeker."

@neipho tweeted:

"When other comrades were fighting for freedom, wena you were gallivanting in London. It's true some comrades were spies!"

@BroStan1 said:

"This is the time when many SataAfricans were facing the barrel of a gun here at home from the Apartheid regime. Many died here at home & didn't even receive recognition from @MYANC @GovernmentZA.

"I'm sorry there was no time to think of those in London."

@Malindisa_Sam replied with:

"During apartheid, you were having a nice time while our people were fighting for SA liberation then you saw that the soil is fertile and you came back acting like a freedom fighter, what an irony!"

@Seokotsabk added:

"Colonial agents."

Mboweni calls on white Saffas to learn African language, sparks heated debate

In other news about the former minister, Briefly News previously reported that Mboweni caused some controversy online after suggesting that all white South Africans need to learn an African language. His lengthy remarks stirred up reactions from all the people of our beautiful rainbow nation.

Heading online, @tito_mboweni had this to say:

"As part of the REAL non-racial reconciliation process, NOT an event, white South Africans should try to learn to speak at least one African language. African people speak English, Afrikaans, etc. Come on people!! Language and culture are a fundamental starting point."

Mzansi quickly headed to the comments section, sharing mixed reactions. It seems Mboweni's remarks may have triggered an uncomfortable nerve with many South Africans, causing them to come up in defence mode.

Source: Briefly.co.za