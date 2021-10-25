Mr Smeg is living the life in a stunning, modern home with a picturesque garden and Mzansi is here for it

The social media icon shared an image of a small section of his house but Saffas were already begging to trade places with him

Mr Smeg responded humbly to the replies left under his now-viral post shared on microblogging app Twitter

Michael Bucwa is really out here living our dream lives. The red kettle man gave Mzansians a sneak peek into his home life on Twitter by sharing a tiny glimpse of his house. Posing elegantly in a white gown while gazing dramatically into his lawn, Mr Smeg had Saffas wishing they could trade places.

His kitchen island was laid out and included a beautiful bouquet of flowers. His glass door displayed a beautiful garden with a pool anyone would jump into. Mr Smeg simply captioned the post:

"Normalise having a relationship with GOD. Have a blessed Sunday."

Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, gave Mzansi a glimpse into his glam life with a recent pic of his crib.

Source: Twitter

Some South Africans were quick to rush to Mr Smeg's replies section to compliment him on his achievement of a beautiful home. Others begged to trade places with him after his post went viral.

Mzansi peeps shower the local model with compliments - in the weirdest of ways

@Melanintez asked:

"I'm not seeing the kettle. Is there trouble in paradise Smeggy?"

@CoolCat89010242 replied with:

"Can I come to stay with you? I can live in a toilet."

@Noah_Mbatha shared:

"Have a blessed one too king. I wish to meet you someday..."

@MbVoohfZFquJwLN tweeted:

"Who took the picture bru??"

@makuhani86 added:

"Ameni, the kettle is hidden."

@BoiiLaw wants to know:

"Where's the kettle?"

