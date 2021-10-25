A picture of three men has social media in awe as the man in the middle makes Denzel Washington look average

The natural power and beauty that stems from Mzansi makes it easy to see why some locals' looks can stop people in their tracks

Many have flocked to the now-viral social media post to witness first-hand what all the fuss is about

An image shared on social media has Mzansi women thirsting for more. It may just seem like a simple image of three men, however, the guy in the middle - SA actor Dumisani Mbebe - has pretty much made the other two look invisible.

Even the countless makeup artists, fashion designers and CGI that Hollywood uses fails to compare to the power of Mzansi men. With the pure, raw power and gravitating personalities, it is not hard to see why some local men are turning heads.

With his clean-shaven head and well-maintained beard, Twitter users rushed to the post to get their fix.

Dumisani Mbebe has local women thirsting over his good looks. Image: @DumDiesel

Source: Twitter

The post quickly went viral, gaining over 3 200 likes on Twitter but the replies section is definitely where it's at.

Mzansi ladies try shooting their shot with the local looker

@Deartroublegal said:

"Grootman, stay blessed. You are loved big time."

@ngcebs1 shared:

"The guy in the middle is so handsome."

@Kanyisilemagudu wrote:

"Ageing like fine wine."

@Ndabacapetown quote tweeted with:

"Middle man can definitely get it."

@FLAM_rsa tweeted in response:

"Never ageing."

@Sphamandla_h added:

"This pic should be the face of 'South Africa's men'."

