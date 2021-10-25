An unknown man displaying his unique dance skills has left Mzansi wanting more and more from him

From fake cartwheels to strutting, the unidentified individual surely entertained onlookers as much as he has entertained social media viewers

South Africans took to the @joearrangement's replies section to share some funny responses to the cool clip

Dancing is a pretty subjective art form and South Africans definitely know how to move. A clip of a man showcasing his moves has the nation in stitches as he hops around and struts his stuff for onlookers.

@joearrangement shared a 15-second video of an unidentified man displaying his rather unique dance moves. From hopping around as if he's about to cartwheel to walking like a Victoria's Secret model, this man may have created a new trend.

His infectious smile and energy definitely make the clip worth watching!

A man displaying his unique moves has the country in stitches. Image: @joearrangement

Source: Twitter

The short clip has gained over 10 000 views on Twitter and the replies are rolling in. Watch the video below:

Briefly News took a look at the replies section to see what Saffas had to say about the video:

@Itumelen_ said:

"Practising rn."

@FLEEMofficial wrote:

"It has already been copied."

@cadarn_ARCH simply shared:

"Another one."

@Themba_NetBase tweeted in response:

"Festive season dance."

