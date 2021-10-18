South Africans are amused by the Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen’s dancing skills

The DA leader is spotted in a viral clip as he was campaigning for votes for the upcoming local government elections

Steenhuisen’s video was uploaded by former DA member Mmusi Maimane on social media and South Africans are reacting to it

South Africans are heavily impressed by the Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen who is seen in a viral video doing the rounds on social media. The DA leader is dancing as they were canvassing for votes ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

As posted by Mmusi Mamimane, the former DA leader’s post is now receiving all the reviews and reactions from many locals. However, Maimane seemed to take a jab at the current leader and he wrote:

“Guilty feet have got no rhythm.”

At the same time, a social media user, Mandla Khumalo, responded to the clip and said:

“You nailed it.”

A video of DA leader John Steenhuisen’s is causing a storm on social media. Image: @MmusiMaimane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Melelg24 said:

“So they're never gonna dance again, the way they danced with yoouuu.”

@Themba Zondi735 said:

“Very clever. We all see what you did there.”

@Manunutyiso said:

“Yoooo ama elections awadlule cause wow imovie yazi.”

@Mricho82 said:

“Baas John is doing everything for our votes hey.”

@U_Siphoz said:

“Walamula Mntungwa. Bengisamangele ukuthi bakhuluma ngani wabhimba umlungu.”

@CitocDavid said:

“Uphethe ne stock Sabo Karen emuva.”

@UnclCul said:

“There’s a brother at the back who got embarrassed and moved out the shot.”

John Steenhuisen’s reign at DA could come to an end after just 1 year, say insiders

In a related piece, Briefly News published that John Steenhuisen's tumultuous reign as leader of the Democratic Alliance could come to an end after only one year. Insiders within the party have criticised Steenhuisen for his lack of direction of the party and clarity on the final destination as captain of the ship.

The threats to his tenure come with the upcoming local government elections on the horizon when citizens will take to the polls to have their voices heard.

According to EWN, multiple DA members have said the rejection of the controversial Phoenix posters that he vigorously defended be considered as an alarm bell as his predecessor Mmusi Maimane was shown the door following a poor election showing.

DanielVanDalen5 said: "@Our_DA is probably regretting removing Mmusi now... Every time @jsteenhuisen opens his mouth the DA is losing votes."

Source: Briefly.co.za