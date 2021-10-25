The SAPS Brass Band is known for entertaining audiences during special occasions hosted by the South African Police Force

At a recent event, the band was recorded playing a tune with their trumpets and drums while marching in perfect unison

The video was shared on Twitter and Mzansi has mixed feelings about the band's performance

Popular Twitter user, @kulanicool, shared a video with his close to 300k followers, showing the SAPS Brass Band in action. People from around the country shared their thoughts on the video - some find it amusing, while others simply love it.

The post is gaining traction on the platform with close to 700 likes and 200 retweets. Take a look at the post for yourself:

The comments are a mix of reactions from Saffas all over the country. Some think it is "fire" while others feel it is a scene straight out of the Police Academy movies.

@abutibusiness:

"Yo is this how brass band sounds like in Rustenburg?"

@Tshego_Fvo:

"When the 2nd group appeared I was so proud, I almost cried then I remembered kana ke Mzansi nothing to be proud of!"

@times_greatest:

"I feel like this one bang better than the original song."

@Victormator:

"Jeeeez this is soo good."

@MoyahaKarabo:

"My WWE entrance song."

@gabbanadj:

"Sounds like a theme song from the Police Academy movies."

@ThabstaMike:

'This is fire."

@Teddy05410448:

"As they say, it’s a national song."

@BlaqBoy_MathEll:

"Law enforcement brass band marching to a song about a world known terrorist."

