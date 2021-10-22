Kulani shared a sweet message to the members of the South African police service, saying they need to be saluted

He says not all the men and women in blue are corrupt and some are diligent and dedicated to serving Mzansi

Members of the SAPS also came out to thank Kulani for the recognition

Frequent social media user Kulani dropped a heartwarming post as he thanked the members of the South African Police Service. The young lad says he salutes all the men and women in blue who serve the nation with pride and diligence.

@KulaniCool is now getting responses from locals who are joining him as they praise the guys who put their lives on the line.

The viral post has also grabbed the attention of local cops who are thanking the account holder for recognising their role in the community. However, some people feel the men and women in blue are just after bribes.

Kulani wrote:

“Salute all men and women in blue who serve with diligence and dedication.”

Kulani has heaped praise on dedicated police members. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

The post reads:

@Poshy8Chabalalala said:

“Thank you, sthandwa.”

@TerryMkhonto said:

“Visited their workplace today, I must say their service was on another level, I kinda felt safe.”

@KulaniCool said:

“There are those who are dedicated, in such a dangerous field.”

@ChrisExcel102 said:

“Salute to the matriculants.”

@Bassiemhl1 said:

“Ngiyabonga Kulani.”

@AneleMadond2 said:

“It’s good to see the dedicated ones.”

@fanele065 said:

“Nansi igenge kaDrink.”

@NkosinatiMagwa said:

“I salute them but where were they during the unrest in July?”

Source: Briefly.co.za