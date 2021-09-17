Mboweni Calls on White Saffas to Learn African Language, Sparks Heated Debate

Tito Mboweni has called on all white South Africans to learn a native African language

The former Finance Minister says this will form part of a real "non-racial reconciliation process"

Mzansi took to the comments section, sharing their own opinionated takes on Mboweni's words

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has caused some controversy online after suggesting that all white South Africans need to learn an African language. His lengthy remarks stirred up reactions from all the people of our beautiful rainbow nation.

Tito Mboweni has called on all white South Africans to learn an African language.

Source: Getty Images

, @tito_mboweni had this to say:

"As part of the REAL non-racial reconciliation process, NOT an event, white South Africans should try to learn to speak at least one African language. African people speak English, Afrikaans,etc. Come on people!! Language and culture are a fundamental starting point."

Mzansi quickly headed to the comments section, sharing mixed reactions. It seems Mboweni's remarks may have triggered an uncomfortable nerve with many South Africans, causing them to come up in defence mode.

Others unquestionably agreed with the Minister and encouraged all Saffas to learn an African language, especially since so many fluent speakers live right here in Mzansi.

@GillianYoungBe1 said:

"I can speak two African languages. I’m interested though in how this brings about an ironically suggested non-racial reconciliation? Oh, and you do know that Afrikaans IS an African language only?"

@DubeNh said:

"Black South Africans give their children English or Afrikaans names. We are yet to see White people doing the same."

@Grantslab said:

"I'm not sure any "non-racial" process would start with "white people should..."

@nlan6564 said:

"I speak Zulu, Venda & Shangqan, Sotho not because I learned them at school

"I am also 54 & learning a language as a South African is easy. We interact with people who speak different languages daily i.e helpers , gardners, security, tellers etc."

@Wendy94669657 said:

"White South Africans are fed up and most speak OTHER languages plus they've been abused and mistreated for 27 years under "Democracy", watched as new dawns became new nightmares.... So, don't judge."

"He’d be disappointed": Mboweni pens tribute to OR Tambo, SA has mixed reactions

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni penned a touching tribute to the late OR Tambo. Mboweni has described the struggle stalwart as principled, decisive and the backbone of the ANC. He's resolute in the fact that Tambo built the organisation into the influential party it is today.

Heading online, @tito_mboweni shared these generous words:

"President OR Tambo will forever be remembered as the ANC leadership that kept our organisation together. And built it to be the giant African Liberation Movement. Clear, resolute, decisive, principled, firm, warm, friendly, considerate and the good grand oldman next door. Viva OR."

His post, however, received mixed reactions from social media users.

@Mnguni_Yeyeye said:

"OR Tambo is massively underrated, this is an indirect consequence of portraying Mandela to be the Messiah figure. Songs like "Mandela akekho ofana naye" spread the propaganda that Mandela is the sole freedom fighter. It's time we focus on Solomon Mahlangu, Harry Gwala, Jon Dube."

@20ArtisticMinds said:

"There were no tenders during that time and the enemy was the apartheid Regime. Today we have many enemies. Unemployment, poverty, tenderpreneur, GBV and monopoly capital."

@HectorMarimo said:

"Sloganeering for relevance. Jacob Zuma also worked hard for that, only to lose your kind and Cyril to these baked beans now controlling ANC. Jacob Zuma presided over SA’s momentous occasion hosting the FIFA 2010 World Cup and led SA to avoid the catastrophic 2009 global recession."

@Abuti_Zumbro said:

"I do believe OR Tambo was the greatest hero in fighting apartheid, it's just that media decided to give Mandela all the accolades."

@Shabisto12 said:

"There were no delinquents then, those who joined ANC were selfless, there were no government positions and control of tenders. There was a common cause."

