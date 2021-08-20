Hebanna: Tito Mboweni Pens a Sweet Message to "Brother" Jacob Zuma

South Africans are reacting to former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s social media post to his "brother" Jacob Zuma

Mboweni states he has been friends with the arrested politician, Zuma, for many years after spending time together in various countries, such as Zambia and Lesotho

The former Cabinet Minister’s post is receiving a number of reactions from Mzansi but some are critical of the African National Congress member

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has paid tribute to ex-president Jacob Zuma, who is serving time behind bars. Msholozi was recently handed a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court and Mboweni says he must get well.

Tito took to Twitter to pen a message to his long-time African National Congress comrade, saying they enjoyed brotherhood in Mozambique and in Zambia, among other countries.

People are responding to the tweet and some are questioning the former Cabinet Minister’s timing in penning such posts. Mboweni captioned his post on social media:

“We have known each other for many years. Many years. Lesotho, Mozambique, UK, Zambia, Luanda and here at home. All of us fault at times. But, we can recover our historic glory. Get well my brother, friend and comrade.”

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has written a sweet post to Jacob Zuma.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@NdlovuPowen said:

“So there's no freedom of speech in the ANC, you had to resign first to think like that?”

@FaroutWith said:

“I honestly wish him a speedy recovery, but as for jail, people died recently, he had the power to calm the crowds but chose not to as a leader... his supporters would have listened to him, he was careless with the power he possesses.”

@bgMkhungo said:

“Do you support the progressive call to release President Zuma from detention without trial? Do you think it is constitutional for ConCourt to depart from normal procedures, thus unlawful incarceration of President Zuma?”

@ErrolBSK said:

“How does Zuma get back his historic glory, if such glory ever existed?”

@SuperLefa45 said:

“Nobody did anything to Zuma though. It's self-inflicted pain. And I don't think Cyril was ever in the same camp with Zuma.”

@ARchieBhele said:

“Get well wish does not change the fact that we had 9 wasted years. Do you expect people to wish bad upon others because they don't agree with them? Abafani nawe abanye abantu.”

@MzwMageba said:

“When you left the Cabinet I did say Tito is a comrade, anyone who understands comradeship would never allow what they did to JZ! This is so powerful, thanks for endorsing my sentiments. It doesn't mean you support corruption but you know boundaries not to cross! Aluta Tito!”

@VusiSambo said:

“You are slowly acting like our CIC of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Honourable Mboweni. So unpredictable lately.”

@SanoSanele said:

“At least you now have your freedom back Leader. Cabinet ministers aren't allowed to share such messages.”

