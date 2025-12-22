NFP suspends Mbali Shinga after defying party orders during no confidence vote against Ntuli

Shinga opposed MK Party’s motion, choosing to support the Government of Provincial Unity instead

MK Party plans to continue efforts for a vote of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli in the future

Mbali Shinga has been suspended by the NFP for defying party directives. Image:@rickyvhuyssteen/X

The National Freedom Party (NFP) has suspended Mbali Shinga, for three months after she defied party instructions by voting against a motion to remove Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli in KZN on 15 December 2025.

The Party's NEC held a meeting on 18 December 2025, where they decided to suspend Shinga for defying party orders and backing IFP Premier Ntuli in a vote of no confidence motioned by the MK Party.

Journalist Sihle Mavuso shared a video on X, of NFP President Ivan Barnes confirming the suspension.

Shinga backs the IFP, DA and ANC coalition in KZN Legislature

Shinga, who is also the MEC for Social Development, was the party's sole representative in the KZN Legislature and opposed the MK Party-backed motion despite being ordered to support it. The NFP National Executive Committee had formally written to Shinga, instructing her to support the MK Party’s motion of no confidence against Premier Ntuli. Shinga stated that she would not vote against the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU),of which she is a member.

At the time of the vote, the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had secured 39 votes and required 41 to pass the motion of no confidence. Had the NFP supported the motion, the vote would have resulted in a tie, forcing the Speaker of the Legislature to cast the deciding vote. The NFP’s leadership acted swiftly and on 18 December 2025, withdrew her from all party activities for 3 months pending a disciplinary process.

Shinga has confirmed receiving the suspension letter and says she will challenge the decision in court.

NFP President Ivan Barnes confirmed MbaIi Shinga's suspension. Image:@Joy_Zelda/X

3 Articles related to the vote of no confidence against Thami Ntuli in the KZN Legislature

Briefly News previously reported on the coalition partners had pledged their allegiance to Ntuli, who emerged victorious in the vote of no confidence motion called by the MK Party in the KZN Legislature. The African National Congress's KwaZulu-Natal co-convener, Siboniso Duma, slammed the MK Party's motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli. Speaking on 8 December 2025, Duma said he has full trust in the leadership capabilities of those in power in the KZN Legislature. Duma further said that the party was worried about the festive season and not about the motion of no confidence

In other reports, The DA in KZN pledged its support for KZN Premier Thami Ntuli ahead of the voting on the motion of no confidence against him. DA members in Mhlathuze were out in their numbers on Friday, 12 December 2025, in a demonstrative showing of support for Ntuli ahead of the voting on 15 December 2025. Members of the DA marched to the KZN Legislature in a show f support on 15 December 2025 The party said the motion was 'nothing more than a political seizure dressed up as accountability. Dr. Imraan Keeka, the DA Chief Whip in the Legislature said the MK Party did not possess the capabilities to properly govern the province.

Recently, the MK Party in KZN threatened to come back with another vote of no confidence.after its failed attempt to remove KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli on 15 December 2025. MK Party spokesperson Magasela Mzobe said the party remains determined to fight for the right to govern KwaZulu-Natal. When asked whether the party was finished with efforts to oust Ntuli, Mzobe said the MK Party was far from done, arguing that it had received the highest number of votes in the province.

