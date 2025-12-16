The National Freedom Party called an urgent NEC meeting after Mbali Shinga defied a party directive in the KZN Legislature

Shinga refused to support a motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli, citing her role in the Government of Provincial Unity

Her decision helped Ntuli survive the vote and sparked rumours of internal party tensions

The NFP called for an urgent meeting after the KZN Legislature vote

The National Freedom Party (NFP) convened a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting via WhatsApp following dramatic developments in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature on 15 December 2025.

Premier Thami Ntuli retained his position after successfully defeating a motion of no confidence brought by the MK Party. The situation was compounded by the decision of the NFP’s sole representative in the legislature, Mbali Shinga,who defied her party’s mandate and publicly affirmed her allegiance to Ntuli’s leadership. Shinga also serves as the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Social Development.

In a post shared by Sihle Mavuso, the NFP confirmed that it had called an urgent meeting, citing the failure to meet a “constitutional obligation”.

Shinga defies the NFP mandate to vote against Ntuli

The NFP National Executive Committee had formally written to Shinga, instructing her to support the MK Party’s motion of no confidence against Premier Ntuli. However, Shinga refused, stating that she would not vote against the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU),of which she is a member.

At the time of the vote, the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had secured 39 votes and required 41 to pass the motion of no confidence. Had the NFP supported the motion, the vote would have resulted in a tie, forcing the Speaker of the Legislature to cast the deciding vote.

“The NFP in KwaZulu-Natal is a member of the GPU, so I will not vote against the GPU of which I am a member. I will go there as a member of the cabinet, and therefore I cannot vote against something that I am part of,” said Shinga.

Social media reacts to NFP’s urgent meeting and speculation over Shinga’s future

The announcement of the urgent NEC meeting sparked widespread debate on social media, with users divided on whether Shinga should face disciplinary action or removal.

@Hoerang26 wrote:

“They can’t recall her, she campaigned for the party. If they attempt to expel her, she has enough grounds to contest it in court. She will request to finish her term first.”

Nhlanhla Sbusiso Mkhwanazi commented:

“Nazo! Somebody must account for voting outside the party line.”

@MthokozisiMpun2 stated:

"We are standing with Mbali during this difficult time."

@GumbiJabulano said:

"Are they recalling either the President of the party or the recalcitrant MEC? Maybe the former!"

@RamakuelaMk commented:

"Fire that MEC now, she is selfish, and she is drunk with blue lights."

Briefly News reported on the motion of no confidence against Ntuli

Previously,Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Speaker Nontombeko Nothemba Boyce rejected a request for a secret ballot during the motion of no confidence against Premier Ntuli. The MK Party had requested a secret ballot for the vote held on 15 December 2025.

Boyce’s decision sparked outrage among opposition parties, who argued that Ntuli’s appointment had been conducted through a secret ballot and questioned why the same procedure was not applied to the motion against him.

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that the NFP had threatened to withdraw from the governing coalition. Although the party holds only one seat in the legislature, its vote is pivotal in maintaining or shifting the balance of power in KwaZulu-Natal.

NFP president Irvin Barnes stated at the time that the party had “lost confidence” in Ntuli, citing allegations of mismanagement and the misuse of public funds.

