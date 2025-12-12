The DA in KZN has thrown its full support behind Premier Thami Ntuli ahead of the 15 December no-confidence vote

The party dismissed the MK Party’s motion as a political stunt and defended the Government of Provincial Unity’s performance

Meanwhile, the MK Party, backed by the EFF, is lobbying for votes as political tensions rise across the province, specifically targeting support for the motion of no confidence

The DA in KZN has thrown its full support behind Thami Ntuli. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The DA in KZN has pledged its support for KZN Premier Thami Ntuli ahead of the voting on the motion of no confidence against him. DA members in Mhlathuze were out in their numbers on Friday, 12 December 2025, in a demonstrative showing of support for Ntuli ahead of the voting on 15 December 2025.

DA KZN Legislature Chief Whip Dr Imraan Keeka dismissed the motion as 'nothing more than a political seizure dressed up as accountability. He further defended the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) and rejected the MK Party’s claims that they are ready to govern.

"Not long ago, MKP members declared in the legislature that they neither wanted to govern nor intended to provide solutions to our province’s challenges,

"Since the GPU took office last year, the official opposition has shown itself to be full of noise and devoid of ideas. What else can one expect from a political party that functions like a family-run fiefdom under Mr Zuma?" he said.

Keeka further said that even though KZN still has its challenges, the GPU leaders have a desire to be held accountable.

The DA has promised to march to the KZN Provincial Legislature on Monday, 15 December 2025, to show their support.

Why did the MK Party table a motion of no confidence?

The MK Party tabled the vote of no confidence in Ntuli on 20 November 2025 and requested that it be conducted via secret ballot. MK Party Leader in the Legislature Bonginkosi Mngadi said they no longer had confidence in Ntuli, accusing him of misleading the legislature about his August trip and failing to create jobs in the province.

The MK Party argued that a secret ballot would ensure members could vote freely, without the undue influence of political pressure

Reactions on Social Media to the DA’s Support for Ntuli

@thamyzee stated:

"We are also not happy with DA accessing states funds."

@sndlazi said:

"Why didn't they win election?"

@KGhostwalker commented:

"But they stole KZN from the legitimate party."

@NotThatDip stated:

"GNU is uniting IFP with DA?? Ramaphosa's ANC is cooking."

@RevPsyco said:

"Undoubtedly correct. These two cult parties can see how easy it is to plunder state,provincial or metro assets given, the example the ANC sets wherever it’s in power. It may be a corrupt few but it works for them. Who has courage to be a whistle-blower ? Its a life or death matter. "

KZN Political parties react to the motion of no confidence

In a related article, the EFF supports the MK Party in the motion of no confidence against Ntuli. The party is lobbying for votes and support for their motion in a bid to remove Ntuli from office. With the support of the EFF, which has two seats in the legislature, the MK Party needs 41 votes to succeed in removing Ntuli. The EFF's provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala, said the parties are in talks with other parties to secure votes against 'a government that lacks direction.'

In other reports, the ANC rejected the MK party's motion. The ANC KZN co-convener Siboniso Duma slammed the motion and said he grew up with many ANC legislation members and he trusts them in their capabilities in the legislature. Duma further said he is not worried about the motion and believes nothing will come of it. He threw shots at the MK Party, saying it should instead focus on helping South Africans stranded in Russia.

