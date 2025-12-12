Julius Malema discussed what was preventing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from joining the Government of National Unity (GNU)

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also spoke about Mbalula's chances of becoming African National Congress (ANC) president

South Africans weighed in on the EFF leader's comments, with some noting how much he spoke about the ANC during a party press briefing

Julius Malema said that Fikile Mbalula is the only reason why the EFF has yet to join the GNU. Per-Anders Pettersson

GAUTENG – Julius Malema stated that Fikile Mbalula is the only obstacle preventing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) from joining the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The EFF leader made the admission during a party press briefing in Marshalltown on 11 December 2025. Malema touched on a range of topics during the briefing, including the Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC).

Malema discusses misconceptions and Mbalula

During the event, the Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets spoke about the misconception that if the EFF were in government, something bad would happen. Malema described this as fear-mongering, saying that there was only one reason why the party was not part of the GNU.

“We are being stopped by a guy called Fikile Mbalula,” he stated.

Malema noted that Hope Papo initially had that view about the EFF in Gauteng, but later realised that there was nothing wrong with the party when he worked with them in the province.

Malema went on to explain that, despite their differences, he and Mbalula shared a similar political background and were trained by the same mentors.

“He and I, no matter how much we disagree, there are certain things that we were told were do’s and don’ts,” Malema said.

Julius Malema stated that he and Mbalula shared the same school of thought and were trained by the same elders. Image: @BafanaSurprise

EFF leader believes Mbalula could be next ANC president

Malema suggested that Mbalula was on track to become the ANC’s next president, unless immediate intervention occurred to alter the outcome.

The EFF leader said that Mbalula had already established a clear lead in the party’s internal race to replace Ramaphosa.

“If it were a marathon, Mbalula would be ahead, and Paul Mashatile would be trying to catch up," he said.

He argued that there were signs at the ANC’s National General Council (NGC) that Mbalula had the support of the people, describing it as the Secretary-General’s show of force. He also said that everyone would have to get used to a new nickname now.

“We had a President Cupcake. We must start practising, President Vutha,” Malema said with a smile.

Vutha is one of Mbalula’s nicknames.

Malema’s comments sparked mixed reactions among South Africans

The EFF leader’s comments sparked mixed reactions online, as some found his knowledge about the ANC’s situation entertaining.

@TeffuJoy said:

“This guy does not like his friend's shame.” @makhosinikk added: “Julius has tea for days, weeks and months.”

@nkululekosho stated:

“The next election in 2029, not the one in 2026, the EFF is going to rule together with the ANC. I've been a member of the EFF since 2021, but previously was with the ANC since 2007. What I know since I joined politics is that Fikile Mbalula and Julius Malema are the best friends, even outside politics.”

@dramadelinquent said:

“The only time Julius is on my feed now is when he’s talking about other people. The EFF is gone.”

@Moises1061755 asked:

“But I thought this presser was about elections. Why is he gossiping now?”

@OrapPeteT added:

“I don't understand what ANC politics have to do with the EFF, really.”

Other comments made by Malema during the press briefing

Briefly News reported that Malema used his press briefing to touch on a variety of local and international issues.

