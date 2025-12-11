Julius Malema discussed King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's membership with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The AbaThembu King recently visited Israel and pledged his support for the country, while criticising South Africa

South Africans weighed in on Malema's statement about King Dalindyebo, sharing mixed reactions to it

Julius Malema confirmed that King Dalindyebo was no longer an EFF member after he visited Israel. Image:@EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Julius Malema has confirmed that King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo is no longer a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The AbaThembu King pledged his support to the Red Berets in the run-up to the 2021 South African municipal elections, but his recent trip to Israel has severed that relationship. Malema added that while King Dalindyebo was no longer a member of the party, it did not affect the party’s relationship with the royal family and the AbaThembu people.

Malema addresses King Dalindyebo’s membership

During a press briefing on 11 December 2025 in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, Malema said that the king lost his membership when he went against the party's position on Israel.

King Dalindyebo recently undertook a visit to Israel, visiting sites of the 7 October 2023 attack by Hamas. The visit sparked mixed reactions as some noted South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the EFF’s condemnation of the country’s actions in Gaza.

While noting that the king defined himself outside of the organisational policy, Malema stressed that this did not jeopardise the party's relationship with the royal family and the AbaThembu people.

“Do we require kings to be members of the EFF for us to have a relationship with the kingdom? No,” he said.

The EFF leader explained that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was not a member of the party, but he (Malema) still attended his wedding.

Julius Malema said that the EFF would still have a relationship with the ABaThembu kingdom even if King Dalindyebo was no longer a party member. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

King Dalindyebo expresses support for Israel

Following his return from Israel, the AbaThembu king unleashed a tirade against the South African government, while justifying Israel’s actions in Gaza. He also called on the South African government and other activists to stop treating Israel as if the country were the bad one.

"We would like people like Cyril Ramaphosa and Mandla Mandela not to continue with their propaganda. They must now get to know the side of the Israelis. They endured the greatest of pain. Israel was very lenient in its retaliation," the king stated.

How did South Africans react to Malema’s statement?

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s comments about the king, sharing mixed reactions to them.

Thembelani IdiAmin Dada said:

“I can't wait for King Dalindyebo's response to this comedian.”

IamMasixole Kafile stated:

“The kings should not be allowed to join political parties.”

Jonathan Pluke asked:

“Didn't the king get a motor vehicle from this political party a few years ago?”

Mbuyisi Zina stated:

“I have to agree with Juju on this one.”

Bhut Abo added:

“I can't wait for him to respond and cook.”

Themba Kiro Kostile said:

“Oksalayo, the king did not ask their permission to go to Israel. The king is above their party.”

Mfundo Ka Magcakini added:

“This one is throwing the king under the bus. He conveniently and only now realises that kings should not join political parties.”

Rodd Tshilidz claimed:

“That King goes where the money is. I respect him for that.”

Malema labels Donald Trump a racist

In the same press briefing, Malema also discussed some of the recent actions taken by the President of the United States of America.

Briefly News reported that the EFF leader claimed that Donald Trump was the new Hitler that the world was facing.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Red Berets also called for a boycott of the G20 if South Africa was not invited.

Source: Briefly News