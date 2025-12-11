Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema commented on the conviction of his gun discharge case in the Eastern Cape

Malema was found guilty of firing a gun in the sky at a rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, in 2018

South Africans were entertained by Malema's take on his conviction as he expressed plans to appeal the conviction

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, discussed his gun discharge case in which he was convicted of firing a gun at a rally. Malema said that he will not satisfy his enemies by not appealing.

Msunu ka Johann Rupert posted a clip of Malema addressing attendees at a special EFF press conference in Johannesburg on 11 December 2025 on his @ZizinjaAbelungu X account. In the clip, Malema said that he intends to appeal the conviction. He said he will not be blackmailed into not appealing by the argument that he is a revolutionary.

Julius Malema speaks on conviction

Malema addressed an unidentified attendee and said that they were one of the people who wanted to see him behind bars. He said "Ngisase khona," which is translated to "I am still here."

He also joked about EFF deputy president Godrich Gardee, who was elected as the deputy president at the EFF's 4th Elective Conference in November 2024. He said that he would appeal, so that he did not think that he could be the acting president in Malema's absence.

View the X clip here:

A look at Malema's gun discharge case

Malema was found guilty on 1 October 2025 at the East London Magistrates Court. He was convicted of discharging a firearm during an EFF rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape. Malema said that he would beef up his legal team to prepare to appeal his conviction. He said that he is considering seeking the services of renowned lawyer Thembeka Ngcukaitobi.

South Africans laugh with Malema

Netizens commenting on X were entertained by Malema's jokes. Some were not amused and slammed his conduct.

Teedor laughingly asked:

"Why is DR catching hands?"

Legend King said:

"The CIC cannot pretend at all. When he addresses you that way, it's chai for you. This is what Pep Guardiola of Manchester City does when he sees that you're working for something uncommon."

Avela flyingking said:

"Appeal, my president."

Mashudu Modula said:

"CIC must learn to chill. Appeal may still be dismissed."

Winds of change said:

"I don't like this attitude of arrogance and seeking conflicts where there are none."

