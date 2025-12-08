Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has reportedly emerged of Marius van der Westhuizen's last moments before his murder

The security industry member was shot dead by AK-47-wielding men outside his home in Brakpan on Friday, 5 December 2025

Van der Merwe, who many knew as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Witness D, recently testified against Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi

GAUTENG – As Marius van der Merwe’s murder continues to make headlines, new footage and audio have since surfaced following his death.

Van der Merwe, who many knew as the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s Witness D, was shot dead outside his Brakpan home on Friday, 5 December 2025. His murder came less than a month after he testified before the commission about suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief, Julius Mkhwanazi.

Footage emerges after van der Merwe’s murder

According to IOL, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has since emerged of van der Merwe’s final moments. The publication reported that the footage showed van der Merwe talking to his killers and attempting to draw his weapon before he was shot dead. The security industry member was shot multiple times in full view of his family outside their Brakpan home.

It's not just the CCTV footage that has emerged, though, as an audio note did as well. The audio was sent from van der Merwe, who was also known as Vlam, to Crime Watch host, Yusuf Abramjee.

He reached out to Abramjee about setting up an interview so that he could provide details about the illegal mining sector. Van der Merwe claimed that he wanted to expose state officials involved in illegal mining.

South Africans debate CCTV footage findings

Social media users weighed in on the news of the CCTV footage, debating what it would show and how clear it would be.

Lindo Mbathason said:

“I am sure they didn't expect the existence of that CCTV camera there.”

Sampson Mamphweli added:

“I hope they are identifiable on the footage.”

Doné Rankin-Rowley

"The family must be protected. As well as friend, as they are targets for possibly having info."

Zebulon Mhlope stated:

“Thank God there is possible evidence. We need to know as soon as possible who those evil people are who murdered our witness.”

Sipho Khanyile noted with concern:

“CCTV images in most cases are useless and are not clear enough to identify criminals.”

Madillo Deke expressed concern:

“By disclosing that you have footage, you are alerting them to flee the country or hide. Well done on helping criminals.”

