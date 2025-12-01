King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo and an AbaThembu delegation are currently conducting a visit to Israel

The Israeli Embassy in South Africa shared photos of the king meeting Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Gideon Sa'ar

South Africans shared their thoughts on King Dalindyebo's visit, speculating about whether it would earn him criticism

ISRAEL – King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo has sparked mixed reactions online by visiting Israel.

The AbaThembu king is currently part of a delegation visiting the Middle East. The delegation is being hosted by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

King Dalindyebo meets with Israeli Foreign Minister

On Monday, 1 December 2025, the Israeli Embassy in South Africa showed photos of King Dalindyebo meeting with Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar, in Jerusalem.

King Dalindyebo is accompanied by his two children, Princess Ntando and son Prince Sinethemba, the Chief Apostle Caesar Nonqunga of the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ (TACC), several AbaThembu Chiefs, and other members of the Royal Family.

During the delegation's visit to Israel, they will meet with survivors of captivity and also travel to communities near the Gaza border.

The Israeli Embassy in South Africa said that the delegation will witness firsthand some of the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7. They will also visit the site of the Nova Festival and Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Further details of the delegation’s meetings and activities in Israel have not yet been disclosed, but it has drawn mixed reactions on social media. South Africa currently has a case open against Israel with the International Court of Justice over its treatment of Palestinians in Gaza. The case has escalated tensions between the two nations.

South Africans react to King Dalindyebo’s trip

Social media users weighed in on King Dalindyebo’s decision to visit Israel, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Some praised him for doing so, while others questioned what the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) would think about his decision. The king is a member of the EFF, and the party has shown support for the Palestinian people.

@SupremeKen2023 said:

“Israel is not our enemy. I commend the King for this. We sympathise with the affected people, although that doesn’t take away the fact that the retaliation was extreme and constitutes genocide. The matter lies with the ICJ now.”

@SiyabulelaKhabi noted:

“This is very interesting considering the fact that King Dalindyebo is an EFF member in good standing. The same EFF that supports Hamas, while Nongqunga is aligned with Jacob Zuma, who also supports Hamas.”

@SekgwapsMabitla stated:

“This will not sit well with the EFF.”

@mjange said:

“My king is available to the highest bidder. But I know him, when he's back home, he’ll breathe fire.”

@TawanaM14 added:

“Malema and the EFF are not going to like this.”

@TheEazyEd urged:

“Take them deep inside Gaza, not just by the border. Show them your destruction, too.”

@Govender_V asked:

“How much is Israel paying them for this pathetic PR stunt?”

@MMtshiza stated:

“This is highly disappointing. I didn't expect this from him.”

King Dalindyebo reiterates his commitment to the EFF

Briefly News reported that King Dalindyebo insisted that he was\ still a member of the EFF.

The King reiterated his stance while addressing a crowd in Bizana, Eastern Cape, on 27 April 2024.

King Dalindyebo's membership was questioned after he attended an ANC rally in the Eastern Cape on 5 April 2024.

