The MK Party in the KZN Legislature has called for a secret ballot on Thursday, requesting the removal of KZN Premier Thami Ntuli from office

The party requested that the vote, set for Thursday, be conducted in secret

Netizens took to the political X streets to argue the merits of the motion

The MK Party has called for a motion of no confidence against KZN Premier Thami Ntuli.

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL- The Umkhonto Wesiziwe Party in the KZN Legislature has called for a secret ballot on Thursday to remove KZN Premier Thami Ntuli from office.

Party leader in the Legislature, Bonginkosi Mngadi, said the reasons for this action are that they no longer have confidence in Ntuli, whom they accuse of misleading the house about his August trip and failing to create jobs for the people of KZN.

“Honourable speaker, I, BC Mngadi, on behalf of the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party, give notice in terms of Section 141, sub-section 2 of the constitution and rules 103, 105, and 106 of the standing rules of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature of my intention to move a motion of no confidence in honourable TA Ntuli," said Mngadi

The party further explained that a secret ballot is needed to ensure members are free from any political pressure when voting. The Speaker of the KZN Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, has yet to set a date for the vote on the motion.

Netizens took to social media to argue the merits of the motion

@ ArtArt88085992 commented:

"He was doing such a great job, why motion of no confidence?"

@Bonginkosi_Ezra boldly claimed:

"KZN belongs to uMkhonto Wesizwe."

@Cde_Xolani strongly stated:

"And it'll be denied!"

@XFactor079 shared the party's sentiments and said:

"He must go!"

@HumbulaniNd argued:

"Imagine handing over KZN to Zuma’s children. It will disappear in 2 months!"

Party politics within the KZN government

The Umkhonto Wesizwe Party in KZN Legislature asked for a secret ballot in motion of no confidence against Thami Ntuli.

Source: Getty Images

Currently, the IFP governs KZN in a coalition with the DA, ANC, and NFP, even though the MK Party holds 37 of the 80 seats in the Legislature. The MK Party continues to challenge the legitimacy of the coalition government, having tabled a motion of confidence just a month earlier. During that motion, the President of the National Freedom Party confirmed talks with the MK Party to remove the DA and IFP and replace them with the MK Party in the coalition government. The NFP had then stated they had also lost confidence in the IFP.

