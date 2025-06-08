The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has expressed unhappiness with the Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana

The party wants the minister to be censured over his poor handling of the 2025/2026 budget speech

The minister has had to draft three different budget speeches since February 2025, and none have been passed

The MK Party tabled a motion to have the Finance Minister censured over his handling of the budget speech. Image: Brenton Geach/ Jeffrey Abrahams

GAUTENG - The Mkhonto weSeziwe Party (MKP) has expressed its unhappiness with the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, once again over the 2025/2026 budget.

The party wants the minister censured over his handling of the 2025/26 budget speech. The minister has attempted to pass the budget three times now, but it has yet to be adopted in the National Assembly.

The latest attempt came on 21 May 2025, but the MKP and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) both expressed unhappiness with the general fuel levy increase.

Mzwanele Manyi tables motion against budget

The party’s Member of Parliament (MP), Mzwanele Manyi, has since tabled a motion for a debate on censuring the tabling of the budget. The motion was tabled in the National Assembly on 6 June 2025.

In the motion, Manyi argued that the minister’s mishandling of the budget was a breach of the public’s confidence and showed a failure of leadership.

“These events constitute a failure of leadership, a violation of constitutional principles and a breach of public confidence.

The house should also resolve to censure the Minister of Finance, Minister Enoch Godongwana, for his mishandling of the Budget process. We also call on this house to affirm its commitment to transparent oversight that is pro-poor, and to end this unaccountability rule,” he said.

Parliament is expected to vote on the 2025 Fiscal Framework and Revenue Proposals in the coming week (9 June to 13 June).

