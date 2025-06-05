The Department of Social Development asked that the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant be extended beyond May 2026

The department argued that the extension will allow it to finalise the basic income grant policy

South Africans weighed in on the request, saying that the government should instead focus on creating jobs

The Department of Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe requested an extension of the SRD grant beyond March 2026. Image: @PondolandTimes/ Brenton Geach

WESTERN CAPE – Is the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant a help or a hindrance?

That’s the debate raging on social media after the Department of Social Development asked that the grant be extended.

The R370-a-month grant is set to expire at the end of March 2026, as Treasury aims to do away with the initiative. Godongwana's consideration of cutting the grant did not sit well with civil society groups.

Department wants the grant extended beyond March 2026

Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, and department officials have asked that the grant be extended beyond March 2026. The SRD grant was due to expire at the end of March 2025, but it was extended by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

On Wednesday, 4 June, the minister and officials briefed the Social Development Portfolio Committee, saying that an extension was necessary.

They argued that an extension will allow the department to finalise the basic income grant policy. The policy has been under review again by the department.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the SRD grant would be extended until March 2026. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

What is the basic income grant?

The basic income grant policy, which has been in the making for several years, aims to provide monthly financial support to qualifying citizens.

The department noted that it could be at least a year before legislation on the policy was developed.

Deputy Director-General Brenda Sibeko stated that the policy would also link beneficiaries with economic opportunities, so they weren’t solely reliant on the grant to survive.

Godongwana previously discussed the possibility of a basic income grant in his 2023/24 budget speech.

South Africans unhappy with SRD grant

The request to extend the grant caused a stir online as many expressed frustration that the government was not creating jobs, but was ensuring more people were dependent on them.

Neo Mohaole asked:

“What do people buy with R370? Create jobs instead.”

Mavuvu Vuvu said:

“Start by creating job opportunities rather than rushing to stop the grant, which I think plays a part for those who do not have any source of money.”

Dzivhuluwani Mphephu added:

“Creating dependency is a sign that our leaders are clueless about creating jobs.”

Ntombi Mtshaulana said:

“Cut it off and create jobs for the people.”

Bryan Charles Judd exclaimed:

“Trying to ensure the poor voting fodder remain faithful. Viva.”

Sandran Helen suggested:

“Stop this R370 grants. Most of the drug addicts receive it. Rather, increase the old age pension.”

Ephraim Makola asked:

“What is R370 according to the government? How much is electricity when you are unemployed and rely on R370? How will you buy food that will last for the whole month? Prepaid electricity of R300 gives you 120 units, which last for only 14 days, but the government believes R370 is better for all. How much do ministers spend on food per month? You are so shameless as a government to give unemployed people R370, and others are denied every month.

Xolani Zulu said:

"Instead of retaining jobs, create new ones. But they decided to create a dependency syndrome.”

Godongwana considered scrapping SRD grant

Briefly News also reported that Godongwana considered scrapping the SRD grant to avoid increasing taxes.

The Finance Minister stated that scrapping the grant would mean there would be no need for a tax increase in the budget.

South Africans suggested that the government cut the size of the cabinet to save money.

