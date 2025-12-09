EFF Supports MK Party in Motion of No Confidence Against KZN Premier Thami Ntuli

The official opposition, the uMkhonto weSizwe(MK) Party, wants to remove KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli from office

The party is lobbying for votes and support for their motion of no confidence bid against Ntuli, as the vote on the motion will take place soon

The Economic Freedom Fighters in the province said that it would support the MK Party's motion of no confidence against Ntuli

Thami Ntuli will face a motion of no confidence.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal has said that it will support the official opposition, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, in its bid to remove Premier Thami Ntuli in a motion of no confidence.

According to SABC News, the vote on the motion will happen on 15 December 2025 at the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg. With the support of the EFF, which has two seats in the legislature, the MK Party needs 41 votes to succeed in removing Ntuli.

Why the EFF is supporting the MK Party?

The party's provincial chairperson, Mongezi Twala, said that the parties are in talks with other parties to secure more votes. He said that the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government lacks direction and does not have tangible solutions for addressing the province's challenges.

The MKP is canvassing for votes to remove Thami Ntuli.

Why MKP wants Ntuli out

The party tabled the motion of no confidence against Ntuli and requested in November 2025 that the vote be a secret ballot. The party accused Ntuli of misleading the house about a trip he undertook in August. He was also accused of not creating adequate jobs in the province.

Ntuli is not the only Premier battling attempts to remove him from office. The Democratic Alliance (DA) sought the MK Party's support for a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. The move came after the Public Protector found that the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens were illegally formed. However, the MK Party said it would not punish Lesufi. ActionSA also refused to support the DA unless it secured the votes of the EFF and MK Party.

South Africans discuss motion

Netirns weighed in on whether Ntuli would survive the motion of no confidence.

Abraham Honest Abubhaka said:

"The DA has publicly rejected the MK Party. We know for a fact that the ANC would not support them."

Luvo Langa Memani said:

"They want to destabilise the working provincial government."

Sabelo Mpulo said:

"The MKP failed to talk during the real days of engagements, at the beginning of everything."

Shimza Malapile said:

"That man is doing great in KZN, though. The MKP is just a distraction. This guy is working."

