MK Party Rejects Democratic Alliance’s No-Confidence Motion Against Panyaza Lesufi
- The official opposition, the MK Party, has rejected the Democratic Alliance's move to push a motion of no confidence
- The DA's intent to remove Lesufi from his position as the Premier of Gauteng followed a report from the Public Protector
- The report showed that the formation of the Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens, known as AmaPanyaza, was irregular
GAUTENG — The Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party is unwilling to support the Democratic Alliance (DA) in its bid to file a motion of no confidence against Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.
According to Eyewitness News, the MK Party said it will not punish Lesufi for trying to fight crime. The party's caucus leader in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Thabang Nkani, said the party showed the SA its stance during committee participations. ActionSA was also unwilling to support the DA unless it secured the votes of the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
Why is the DA filing a no-confidence motion?
The DA's decision to challenge Lesufi's position as the Premier follows a report from the Public Protector. The Public Protector found that the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, popularly known as AmaPanyaza, were irregularly established. The Public Protector recommended that the Crime Prevention Wardens be integrated as members of the Gauteng Traffic Police.
In his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said that he highlighted the illegality of the establishment of the AmaPanmyaza. He said he raised the issue of their formation during a meting of provincial commissioners and also obtained legal advice.
