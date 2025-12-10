The African National Congress's KwaZulu-Natal co-convener, Siboniso Duma, responded to the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party's motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli

The MK Party, which holds the largest number of seats in KwaZulu-Natal, has lobbied for support for their bid to remove Ntuli from office

Duma slammed the motion and dismissed it, despite the Economic Freedom Fighters expressing support for the MK Party

KWAZULU-NATAL — The African National Congress KwaZulu-Natal's second deputy national convener, Siboniso Duma, firmly rejected the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli.

MDN News posted a video of Duma speaking at the ANC's National General Council (NGC), which began on 8 December 2025, on its @MDNnewss X account. Duma said that he grew up with many of the ANC legislation members and has known some of them for 20 years, and he trusts them in their capabilities in the legislature.

ANC is not worried about the motion

Duma said that the party is worried about the festive season and not about the motion of no confidence

"Are our people going to get service delivery? Is KwaZulu-Natal going to attract investors and tourists? Are they going to get that warm reception as they understand it as a tradition? That's what preoccupies our mind as opposed to a vote of no confidence, which was artificially designed in nature," he said.

A look at the MK Party's motion against Ntuli

The MK Party filed a motion of no confidence against Ntuli in November 2025. The party is accused of poor leadership in the province. The party has also accused him of misleading the provincial legislature about an official working trip to New York City in the United States of America in August. However, the MK Party is not the only party that is dissatisfied with Ntuli's leadership.

The National Freedom Party slammed Ntuli and called for a new political direction in the province. The party expressed unhappiness with his leadership. Ntuli was elected Premier by a coalition government after the 2024 general elections.

The party said that the Government of Provincial Unity, of which it is a member, stands in sharp contrast to the ideals of transparent and clean governance and effective service delivery. The party expressed a desire for the MK Party to take a leading role in the formation of new governments in the province.

EFF supports MK Party motion

