The National Freedom Party (NFP) is unhappy with Premier Thami Ntuli's leadership in KwaZulu-Natal

KZN is governed by the Inkatha Freedom Party, African National Congress, Democratic Alliance and NFP coalition

South Africans weighed in on the NFP's statement, noting what it could mean for the future of the province

The NFP has criticised Premier Thami Ntuli and called for a new political direction in KZN. Image: Darren Stewart/ @JacaNewswatch (X)

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The political landscape in the province of KwaZulu-Natal could be set for a major shake-up following a statement by the National Freedom Party (NFP), sparking mixed reactions online.

The party, which holds one seat in the province, has expressed its unhappiness with Premier Thami Ntuli and called for a new political direction in the province.

KZN is governed by a Government of Provincial Unity (GPU), consisting of Ntuli’s Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and the NFP. The NFP’s one seat effectively has ensured that the coalition government remains in power.

Why is the NFP unhappy?

According to a statement released on 26 October 2025, the NFP stated that it was concerned about the current state of governance in the province. It noted that the GPU was established on founding principles which were rooted in clean and transparent governance and effective service delivery, but this isn’t the case anymore.

“Regrettably, what we have witnessed since the formation of the GPU stands in sharp contrast to these ideals.

“We have observed an erosion of public trust, marked by financial mismanagement and wasteful expenditure, including unnecessary international trips by the Premier,” the party’s statement read.

Looking at the way forward, the party said it may be prudent to allow the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party to take a leading role in the formation of any future government, as the party received the most votes in the province in the 2024 National Elections. It's not the first time the party voiced support for the MK Party.

What could the decision mean for the province?

All eyes will now be on the NFP to see if it withdraws from the coalition. The ANC, IFP, DA and NFP coalition currently has 41 seats, while the opposition MK Party and Economic Freedom Fighters have 39 seats combined.

The current GPU was formed after no party received the outright majority vote in the Local Government Elections. The MK Party received 45.35%, the IFP got 18.07% and the ANC earned 16.99%.

The MK Party received the most votes in KZN in the 2024 National Elections. Image: Sharon Seretlo

How did South Africans react?

South Africans took to social media, sharing mixed reactions to the NFP’s statement.

@Jake_Romani_ noted:

“They’d rather be governed by a party that cannot even govern its own SG office.”

@makhanip stated:

“They don't have the numbers. The MKP plus NFP plus EFF = 40 seats. It's a tie unless they get the DA or ANC onboard, which is unlikely.”

@Jikingqina suggested:

“Zuma has promised them something. Changing government will create instability.”

@Bubu38228218 added:

“The sad part is that none of this has to do with governance. It's just power.”

@morodi_jerry said:

“He is the best performing Premier in South Africa. But anyway, politics these days is about tenders, not service delivery.”

Sibonelo Thabede said:

“A one-seat party will torpedo the whole province.”

NFP's leadership crisis could derail GPU

Briefly News previously reported that leadership struggles within the NFP were playing out once again.

Two separate factions maintained that they were the rightful leaders of the political party.

The squabbles within the party could affect the power-sharing agreement in KwaZulu-Natal.

