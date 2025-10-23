The Democratic Alliance ( DA ) has weighed in on a court ruling ordering Jacob Zuma to pay back R28.9 million in legal fees

The fees were paid by the State despite being used to defend Zuma in his personal capacity when he was deputy president

South Africans shared their thoughts on the order against Zuma and the DA's statement celebrating the news

The DA has welcomed a ruling that Jacob Zuma must repay R28 million in legal fees owed to the State. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

GAUTENG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed a court ruling ordering Jacob Zuma to pay back R28.9 million in legal fees owed to the State.

On Wednesday, 22 October 2025, the Gauteng High Court ruled that the former State President needed to pay back the money within 60 days. The fees were incurred through the various criminal prosecutions and litigation against him and were paid by the State attorney despite the charges being laid against Zuma in his personal capacity.

The Gauteng High Court also ruled that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader should pay the interest accumulated on the amount as well.

DA releases statement following the ruling

The DA released a statement welcoming the ruling, saying that it proved no one was above the law. Spokesperson Willie Aucamp said that the ruling also highlighted that Zuma had the tendency to misuse public funds during his presidency.

“We look forward to seeing Mr Zuma repay what he owes South Africa, starting with this first amount of R28.9 million plus interest thereon.

“A report must be furnished to the Court on the progress of the recovery, so that South Africans are kept abreast thereof,” Aucamp said.

Zuma expected to address the judgment during the media briefing

The former president has yet to comment on the ruling but is expected to address the judgment during an upcoming media briefing. The MK Party will host a media briefing in Durban on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

While the party did not indicate whether the judgment would be discussed, it did note that Zuma would “address the nation on the MK Party's latest developments”. The party also billed it as an important event.

The MK Party will host a press briefing where Jacob Zuma is expected to address the ruling. Image: Sharon Seretlo

When will Zuma be required to pay back the money?

The court ordered that Zuma pay back the money within 60 days of the date of the court order. If he fails to do so, his properties will be attached and sold. The court also ruled that his pension, or a portion of it, could be attached to recover the funds.

During the court, Zuma’s legal team argued that the corruption case arose from his time as the deputy president and therefore the State was entitled to cover his defence.

His advocate, Thabani Masuku, argued that his client did not get the money through corruption, but rather that it was paid by the State due to incorrect legal advice.

South Africans debate court ruling

Social media users reacted to the ruling and the DA’s statement, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Chriz Alfreds stated:

“Only Phala Phala is above the law.”

Bruce Curtis speculated:

“He will not go to jail nor pay.”

Rifumo Chauke stated:

“He must pay it without any delay.”

Nolwandle Nolly Msholozi said:

“DA is very selective. If that's the case, then why did they stop making a noise about Phala Phala? This happened after the DA/ANC coalition.”

Mkhululi Ngqeza suggested:

“Zuma will appeal until he goes to the grave.”

Fana Kutumela noted:

“He can't appeal forever.”

Sihe Nkwanyana added:

“They tried many times to criminalise this old man and failed. Now they are dragging legal bills that are not even a crime at all to crucify him. No matter what they are doing to President Zuma, he is still the best leader we have ever had in Africa.”

