State Capture Update: Gupta Family Paid for Jacob Zuma’s Arms Deal Legal Fees

The State Capture Inquiry heard evidence that the Guptas had been paying former president Jacob Zuma’s legal fees

An invoice from 2013 showed that Zuma’s legal fees were paid for through front companies owned by the Guptas

Investigations show just over R16 billion of State funds was used as bribes and paid the Gupta enterprise

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

In a shocking turning of events at the Commission of State Capture Inquiry, it was revealed that the Guptas were paying former President Jacob Zuma’s arms deal legal fees, even though the state was footing the bill.

The Commission of State Capture Inquiry heard evidence that former President of South Africa Jacob Zuma's Arms Deal legal fees were paid for the Guptas. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a report by the Daily Maverick, Paul Holden from Shadow World Investigations provided evidence to the Zondo Commission on Tuesday.

The Commission heard that the Guptas had been using a series of front companies to pay Zuma’s legal fees through the late Advocate Kemp J Kemp.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

A 2013 invoice was part of the evidence that showed Zuma's lawyers Hulley & Associates were billed by Kemp J Kemp for legal services given in connection with Zuma's unsuccessful attempt to appeal the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions' decision not to charge Zuma in relation to the Arms Deal.

According to EWN, Holden found that the invoices Kemp’s invoices matched transactions that came from one of the Gupta front companies called Homix.

“Of the R200,000 that’s paid in relation to Kemp J Kemp, R60,667,07 was in payment for Advocate Kemp in representing President Zuma in that particular matter.”

Shadow World Investigations also investigated the total cost of capture payments made to the Gupta enterprise. Investigations showed that just over R 57 billion was calculated as the total cost, it was previously R49 billion.

Furthermore, R16 billion of South African funds was used as kickbacks and paid to the Gupta money laundering network.

Gigaba denies conspiring with Gupta-Linked airline in SAA’s Joburg to Mumbai route scandal

In a report by Briefly News this week, former Minister of Public Enterprises Malusi Gigaba denied having anything to do with SAA’s decision to scrap the Johannesburg to Mumbai flight route.

Gigaba told the commission that the decision to cancel the flight route was not made during his tenure as minister.

The former minister was called in front of the commission to answer questions on the evidence presented by former SAA CEO Sizakele Mzimela. The evidence presented stated that Gigaba failed to prevent SAA from losing the Johannesburg to Mumbai deal and as a result the Gupta-linked airline, Jet Airways, was favoured, according to News24.

In regards to the decision to abandon the route, Gigaba said that even with the evidence presented it should be taken into consideration that the decision was made in 2015 after he was no longer minister.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za