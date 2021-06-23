Business News: 1 000 SMMEs to Receive Massive R322 Million for Assistance

A number of small businesses in KZN have received a monumental R322 million to assist in growing and supporting themselves

The businesses are all based in Pietermaritzburg and the disbursement of the money is moving forth from the KwaZulu-Natal government through the Vula Fund

Zikalala further explained that in future, the government will be keeping a close eye on the recipients to see if they need any more assistance

Over 1 000 small businesses in Pietermaritzburg received a massive R322 million support from the local government. The disbursement of funds is taking place under the KwaZulu-Natal government's operation Vula Fund.

The Vula Fund has been in the works for four years. The KZN government authorities praised the event which happened on Tuesday as a chunk of the development of radical socio-economical alteration.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala stated that the small businesses that gained the funds were specifically selected from over 4 000 applicants. Zikalala said there was a meticulous examining process that started in September 2019 and concluded in March 2020.

EWN reported that Ndumiso Mthethwa, an entertainment entrepreneur, was one of the people who benefited from the Vula Fund. Mthethwa acquired R2 million worth of support from the government.

The report continued by stating that Zikalala said that in the future, the government will pay close attention to and provide more support to beneficiaries that require such.

