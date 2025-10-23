Dr Stan du Plessis, the former COO of Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape, was recently appointed CEO of a new goal-driven school

Members of the media had the opportunity to tour the higher education institution designed to upskill young and mature minds

People looking to further their studies in 2026 can visit Stadio’s new Durbanville campus this coming Saturday for the grand tour

On Saturday, 25 October 2025, the Stadio Durbanville campus will open its doors to the public for its inaugural Open Day. Although the private university is not yet done with construction, the CEO and staff are ready to welcome new and returning faces in 2026.

Chief Executive Officer of Stadio, Dr Stan du Plessis, shared his vision for the new Durbanville campus. Image: @BPAS Architects

On Wednesday morning, Stellenbosch University’s former COO and newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Stadio, Dr Stan du Plessis, shared his vision to prepare students for the job market. He explained that he was highly inspired by the National Planning Commission’s 13-year-old vision for 2030 of producing employable individuals:

“Higher education is not underfunded. South Africa spends more on post-school education as a share of national income than many wealthier countries, yet our graduate output and employability rates remain stubbornly poor. The challenge isn’t funding; it’s how efficiently and effectively we use the resources we already have.”

Building a multimillion rand private school

Stadio bought farmland in 2018, but the project was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The R325 million project will be completed by November next year, which will include a coffee shop, recreational facilities, a cafeteria, and a 1000-seater hall.

The building also has battery-saving solutions that are designed to sustain 2.5 hours of load shedding. Stadio Durbanville is now the flagship campus, replacing the Bellville campus, which was rented property.

Offering a unique experience for future employees

Stadio has set itself apart from traditional universities by moving with the times. Head of Instructional Design & Senior Research Academic, Dr Jolanda Morkel, noted the rise of AI and how it restructured the learning environment:

“None of us could have imagined what was going to happen. In 2022, OpenAI launched ChatGPT. It was going to change life as we know it forever.”

The staff at Stadio have chosen to embrace AI, but have restricted how much students can use it in the classroom by implementing the traffic light model that warns them of plagiarism. One of the main reasons they don’t oppose the new technology is that they want to properly train students for workplaces that support the usage of AI.

The Dean for Teaching, Learning & Student Success, Dr Ester Venter, studied how the COVID-19 pandemic transformed traditional teaching and learning. She highlighted that distance learning proved to be a success for those who prefer studying on their own. Stadio also offers blended learning that consists of online classes and contact learning.

The Stadio Durbanville campus will open its doors to the public for its inaugural Open Day on 25 October 2025. Image: @BPAS Architects

How many students are enrolled annually?

The Durbanville campus will welcome its returning students in February 2026 and new faces in March 2026, with a capacity for 4000 to 5000 contact-learning students. The institution will host 20 qualifications across seven courses, including Education, IT, Law, Media & Design, Commerce, Architecture, and Engineering.

The school will offer higher certificates, undergraduate, and postgraduate degrees. Stadio does not yet have its own student accommodation, but there are townhouses and other rental spaces within walking distance. There are malls and fast food restaurants in the area that make public transportation accessible to all.

