The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has responded to allegations made by Bheki Cele before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

The former Minister of Police alleged that the party had ties to alleged diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the statement, sharing mixed reactions to the party's dismissal

The MK Party rejected Bheki Cele’s claims about Louis Liebenberg. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Siyabonga Sokhela

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has hit back at Bheki Cele’s claims that the party is funded by alleged diamond dealer, Louis Liebenberg.

Cele made the comments while testifying before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on Thursday, 23 October 2025. The former Minister of Police was the fifth person to testify before the committee, which is probing allegations of corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

MK Party dismisses Cele’s claims

Following the former minister’s claims that MK Party leader Jacob Zuma had ties to Liebenberg and financially benefited from him, the party released a statement dismissing the claims.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Cele's allegations are entirely baseless and malicious. As a former Minister of Police, Mr Cele had both the authority and the responsibility to act on any such information if it were true,” the statement said.

“His failure to do so exposes these claims as nothing more than reckless political posturing intended to mislead the public," it continued.

What did Cele allege about the MK Party?

During his testimony, Cele testified that the Zuma-led party was funded by Liebenberg. He also described Liebenberg as an illegal mining kingpin.

“He funds MKP. He maybe funds Baba and threw him MKP because he paid R500,000 for the private case to be taken to court,” Cele said.

Liebenberg is currently behind bars, facing racketeering and fraud charges. He was arrested by the Hawks in October 2024 alongside eight co-accused.

Louis Liebenberg was arrested and faces racketeering and fraud charges. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

South Africans share mixed reactions

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the MK Party’s dismissal of Cele’s claims.

Marc Roos said:

“So that means Zuma can repay the R28 million.”

Lindo Linda suggested:

“They will say that he funds JZ, and not the party.”

Kenna Mokoni said:

“Lol, we all knew they were not going to agree.”

Nduza Mpho noted:

“But we always see them on TV when Liebenberg is at court. They are supporting him with MK regalia.”

Mthokzin Mnandi noted:

“He knows who funded the MK Party, but he doesn't know who funded CR17.”

Dingane Dingane added:

“As long as there is no evidence, the information is useless.”

Lebo Mthabela said:

“Liebenberg made it obvious when he first appeared in court and shouted Viva MKP.”

Liebenberg claims he was arrested for supporting Zuma

Briefly News reported that Liebenberg claimed there was more to his arrest than met the eye.

The well-known diamond dealer was arrested in connection with an elaborate diamond Ponzi scheme.

He claimed that his ties to Zuma cost him, as that was the only reason he was targeted.

Source: Briefly News