The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, responded after he was implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

A witness testified that Malema allegedly had ties to a man associated with murder-accused and alleged crime boss Katiso Molefe

His tongue-in-cheek response went viral on social media as the Madlanga Commission of its Inquiry hearings continue

WESTERN CAPE — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, seemingly responded to allegations that he was linked to alleged crime boss Katiso "KT" Molefe.

Malema posted a tweet on his X account @Julius_S_Malema. The tweet came after a witness at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry's public hearings alleged that he was friends with Molefe's associate.

Malema responded with a picture of himself, which was taken on 21 October 2025. It is unclear whether the tweet was in response to the allegations.

"Baloyi! You won't find me in the wrong places," he tweeted.

What did the witness say?

The witness alleged that Malema was an associate of Molefe's friend. Molefe was arrested for the murder of DJ Sumbody. He was recently released on R200,000 bail. Molefe was also named as the alleged head of one of the Big 5 cartels, a group of criminal organisations that have allegedly infiltrated the criminal justice system.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged during a press briefing on 6 July 2025 that police officers, politicians, parliamentarians, members of the judiciary, prosecutors, ministers, and businesspeople were linked to the criminal cartels. The aftermath of Mkhwanazi's press briefing included President Cyril Ramaphosa establishing the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament establishing the Ad Hoc Committee.

South Africans laugh

Netizens commenting on X were entertained by Malema's response.

Bearded Priest said:

"CIC has spoken."

Letho said:

"Give it time, Lord CIC. Mkhwanazi is coming."

Yanga said:

"Thank you, President, for giving us clarity. We thought you were next."

Comment said:

"Don't explain yourself. Let's let the process unfold."

Lesibs Kekana said:

"I'm just curious why you weren't present during Sibiya's appearance at the Ad Hoc Committee."

Mkhwanazi makes Malema smile

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanazi made Malema laugh when he testified before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Mkhwanazi testified that he was offeed a chance to join a political party, but he refused. Malema found his political stance hilarious.

