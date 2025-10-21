South Africans defended KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after he requested funds for the Political Killings Task Team

Mkhwanai wrote a letter to National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, submitting a proposed budget for the Task Team

The letter was part of the documentation Police Minister Senzo Mchunu submitted in his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi requested R31 million for the PKTT. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi requested R31 million to be allocated to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

According to News24, Mkhwanazi wrote a letter to National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on 23 July 2025. This was two weeks after he held the explosive press briefing on 6 July, alleging that the criminal justice system had been infiltrated.

Mkhwanazi's request for R31 million

The letter was part of the evidence Mchunu submitted as part of his evidence bundle. The letter revealed that Mkhwanazi asked Masemola to allocate R31 million to be used between 1 August 2025 and 31 March 2026. Mkhwanazi said the budget should be approved and funded by the National Budget. In response, SAPS' Chief Financial Officer Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane said R27 million was available.

What is the R31 million for?

The money was to be used for accommodation, meal allowances, incidental costs, cellphones and section 205 consumables, laundry, stationery, overtime, and travelling expenses. Mkhwanazi also said that 110 dockers will remain on the court roll with the Task Team's KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape investigators.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mchunu's testimony

Siyth Africans defend Mkhwanazi

Netizens commenting on X stood with Mkhwanazi.

AMO said:

R31 million is nothing. He should be allocated more. Even if it's R100 milion, as long as the project is ran by General Mkhwanazi."

Princess said:

Mkhwanazi is asking for the bare minimum and we see the results. Give him the money."

Johann said:

"Too little. PKTT deserves R500 billion allocation."

Mel Bayi said:

"This is peanuts. Give the PKTT more."

Sello Selei said:

"That's nothing compared to what we see in other departments."

Dianne Kohler-Bernard to remain on Ad Hoc Committee

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Dianne Kohler-Bernard is expected to continue serving on the Ad Hoc Committee.

The Democratic Alliance obtained legal advice, which cleared her after MPs pressurised her to step down. This was after Mkhwanazi implicated her in his testimony.

Source: Briefly News