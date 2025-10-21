Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Senzo Mchunu's appearance before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee

Ndlozi had a brutal nickname for Members of Parliament based on their handling of Mchunu's evidence against Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Some social media users agreed with Ndlozi's criticism, while others highlighted that Mchunu's testimony wasn't concluded

Power FM radio host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has criticised Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate Allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi over their handling of suspended Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu appeared before Members of Parliament as he made his testimony in Parliament. While MPs questioned Senzo Mchunu over the letter disbanding the Political Killings Task Team, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took them to task for not grilling him and had a brutal nickname for Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams Ad Hoc Committee

On Monday, 20 October 2025, social media user @ZizinjaAbelungu shared a snippet of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s PowerTalk. In the video, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi criticised parliamentarians for not grilling Senzo Mchunu for recording a phone call between his Chief of Staff, Cedric Nkabinde, and Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“But what shocks me the most, just finally, is that those gossip mongers in parliament sat there, none of them said to Mchunu, ‘Did you attain permission and consent from Mkhwanazi to record a private telephone conversation between him and the chief of your office? Did Mkhwanazi get to say yes, you can record me in a private WhatsApp conversation phone call?’ What do our laws say about interception?” Mbuyiseni Ndlozi asked.

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician called the parliamentarians gossip mongers and accused them of participating in a crime by listening to Mchunu’s recording of what was supposed to be a private conversation between Mkhwanazi and Nkabinde.

“Those gossip mongers, because they like gossip, they were sitting there listening to an interception of a phone call. By the minister to a provincial commissioner without asking, is this lawful? Participating in a crime,” Ndlozi said.

Social media reacts to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's criticism

In the comments, some accused Ndlozi of being jealous that he isn’t part of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, while some agreed with him, and others pointed out that Mchunu would be questioned on Tuesday, 21 October.

Here are some of the comments:

@Sbudamoore said:

“That committee is useless vele, why did they allow Mchunu to use that recording in the first place, while they know the law?”

@AlkebulanWealth argued:

“The covering of Julius Malema shielded a lot of people when they shared the political spotlight with him. They got comfortable and thought they had arrived. Outside of his covering, the lack of substance in people is exposed with almost every utterance and interaction.”

@Magatsheni90722 agreed:

“But he’s telling the truth, let’s be honest, we were all asking ourselves the same thing.”

@Mzukisi85806550 highlighted:

“Dr Ndlozi is not correct on this. Senzo Mchunu has to give his testimony in full. Cross-examination only comes after. I think tomorrow is the day for that, and they will ask him all those questions. But I think the question was already asked by the evidence leader. Senzo said NO.”

